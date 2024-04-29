Will Tiger Woods play at THE CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024? American's availability at Texas tournament explored

Golf legend Tiger Woods last played at The Masters and made the cut at the Augusta National Golf Course for a record 24th time.

He started the tournament decently by posting scores of 73 and 72 in the first two rounds. However, he posted a disappointing 82 in the third round and never recovered. After four rounds, Woods was positioned at T60 with a 16 over par.

Given his stature in the Golfing world, fans are always intrigued about his next appearance on the golfing course. They're now wondering if he'd be participating in the upcoming CJ Cup Byron Nelson. The tournament will be held from May 2 to 5, 2024 at TPC Craig Ranch.

However, Tiger Woods is not participating in the 2024 Byron Nelson. As per the field declared by CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Tiger Woods's name doesn't come in the field declared for the competition.

Tiger Woods intends to participate in all four Majors in the year. In a press conference at Masters with media including Sportskeeda, Woods said:

"This is a golf course I knew going into it, so I’m going to do my homework going forward at Pinehurst, Valhalla and Troon, but that’s kind of the game plan."

So, Tiger Woods will most likely appear next in the 2024 PGA Championship from May 16 to 19 at Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Kentucky. And, won't be playing at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Scottie Scheffler is also not participating in the tournament.

A look at Tiger Woods' recent performances so far

Tiger Woods hasn't been able to play in many golf tournaments after his car crash in February 2021. Another impediment was the ankle surgery he had to go through after he withdrew from Masters in the middle of the tournament last year.

In November 2023, Tiger Woods set himself a goal for 2024 to play at least once a month. In a pre-tournament conference before the Hero World Challenge, Woods had said:

"I think that best scenario would be maybe a tournament a month. I think that's realistic. We have set up right now, the biggest events are one per month. It sets itself up for that. Now I need to get myself ready for all that. I think this week is a big step in that direction."

In 2024, his first tournament was the Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club. However, Woods had withdrawn himself from the tournament in the second round just after playing six holes. Woods had said that he withdrew because of influenza in a Twitter post.

After the Genesis Invitational, Woods participated in the Seminole Pro-Member at Seminole Golf Club. He paired with the CEO of PGA America, Seth Waugh. They both finished with a score of 67 (Net) to finish T33 (Net). Their gross score was 70 and they were positioned T44 at the tournament.

At Masters, Woods posted scores of 73, 72, 82, and 77 and finished with a score 16 over par and ranked T60. Woods will be aiming to play in the next Majors of the year at the 2024 PGA Championship from May 16 to 19 at Valhalla Golf Club.