Emily Kristen Pedersen maintains three-shot lead heading into Final Round at 2023 The Annika at the Pelican Golf Club

Emily Kristen Pedersen maintained a three-stroke lead over Amy Yang and Lilia Vu at 2023 The Annika driven by Gainbridge Championship following the third round on Saturday. She finished with a score of under 18 while Amy Yang and Lilia Vu scored under 15.

Kristine started her game on Thursday with a birdie on the first hole before adding a bogey on the second. She made two back-to-back birdies on the sixth and seventh followed by an eagle and then again a birdie on the ninth hole.

Kristine carded three birdies and one bogey on the back nine to settle for a score of 63. In the second round of the tournament, she made eight birdies along with three bogeys to score 65. On Saturday, she played a round of 64 after making six birdies.

Speaking about her performance, Kristine said (via Sky Sports):

"To kind of have something for me to chase, and to just focus on what I was doing and not looking at the others. So that's what I just tried to do. Tried to make more birdies on the weekend than I did the first two days, and that kind of kept me chasing even though I was in the lead."

The final round of the tournament will take place on Sunday, November 12 at the Pelican Golf Course.

When will Emily Kristine Pedersen tee off at 2023 The Annika driven by Gainbridge on Sunday?

Emily Kristine Pedersen will tee off for the final round of 2023 The Annika driven by Gainbridge on Sunday, November 12 at 11:02 a.m. ET. She will start her game with Amy Yang and Lilia Vu on the first hole.

The final round of the tournament will start at 6:55 a.m. ET with Frida Kinhult and Gemma Dryburgh teeing off on the first hole.

Here are the tee times of the final round of the 2023 Annika driven by Gainbridge:

6:55 a.m. ET Gemma Dryburgh (+4/70th), Frida Kinhult (+3/69th)

7:03 a.m. ET Ashleigh Buhai (+1/66th), Min Lee (+1/66th)

10:40 a.m. ET Ruoning Yin (-11/9th), Minami Katsu (-12/8th), Maria Gabriela Lopez (-13/4th)

10:29 a.m. ET Stephanie Kyriacou (-11/9th), Wei-ling Hsu (-10/12th), Megan Khang (-11/9th)

10:18 a.m. ET Sarah Schmelzel (-9/15th), Alexis Thompson (-10/12th), Amanda Doherty (-10/12th)

10:07 a.m. ET Brooke Mackenzie Henderson (-8/17th), Gina Kim (-8/17th), Lindy Duncan (-9/15th)

9:56 a.m. ET Rachel Kuehn (-8/17th), Nelly Korda (-8/17th), Jaravee Boonchant (-8/17th)

9:45 a.m. ET Louise Rydqvist (-7/24th), Ariya Jutanugarn (-8/17th), Wichanee Meechai (-8/17th)

9:34 a.m. ET Ally Ewing (-7/24th), Hae-Ran Ryu (-7/24th), Bianca Pagdanganan (-7/24th)

9:23 a.m. ET Lydia Ko (-7/24th), Matilda Castren (-7/24th), Linn Grant (-7/24th)

11:02 a.m. ET: Emily Kristine Pedersen(-18/1st), Amy Yang(-15/T2), Lilia Vu (-15/T2)

Nelly Korda is the defending champion and will be looking forward to clinching the trophy for the third time in a row.