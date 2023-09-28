Emma Talley's husband: Exploring all about the LPGA Golfer’s caddy and spouse

Emma Talley was last seen playing at the Kroger Queen City Championship where she missed the cut, and the 2023 season hasn't been a memorable one for the Paducah, Kentucky-born golfer.

She is married to a New Zealand-born golf caddie, Patrick Smith. He is seen carrying the bags for another LPGA Tour pro, Jennifer Kupcho. The duo were last seen at Solheim Cup 2023, where the golfer earned just 0.5 points for the United States team.

Although there is not much information about how and where Emma Talley met Patrick Smith, reports suggest that they had been dating since 2017 before finally getting married on January 12, 2023, at Kahala Hotel and Resort. As per Instagram, they got engaged on March 21, 2022.

Exploring everything about Emma Talley's husband

The Kiwi golf caddie has been in the bagman's work since April 2016. As per his LinkedIn profile, he earned a Bachelor's degree in Land Surveying from the University of Otago, where he studied from 2011 to 2014.

Later on, Patrick studied at Fitlink from 2015 to 2016 to get a Diploma in Fitness, Health, and Physical Education/Fitness.

During his collegiate days, Patrick Smith worked as a Survey Assistant for IDC Consultants from November 2012 to February 2013. Later on, he worked on the same job profile at B N Walker Surveying Ltd. from November 2013 to February 2014 and at Easdale Surveyors from November 2014 to February 2015.

As per his profile, he took a three-month hiatus from work and re-joined Easdale Surveyors, this time as a Graduate Surveyor. He worked for almost 11 months at the company from June 2015 to 2016.

Emma Talley's husband, Patrick Smith, somehow got into golf caddying in April 2016. He joined River Oaks Country Club and caddied for former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning.

In January 2017, he joined the LPGA Tour and since then has been associated with the Tour. At present, he caddies for Jennifer Kupcho.

As per Emma Talley's husband's official website, his love for golf was enhanced by his friend, Liv Cheng, who asked him to be a bagman for her. Later on, he received a call from Laura Gonzales-Escallon, a Symetra Tour professional golfer from Belgium. He was her bagman for the Symetra Tour Championship, where she finished solo third on the leaderboard.

After getting her LPGA Tour card for that season, having finished 11th on the money list, the golfer contacted Patrick Smith asking if he would want to join her on the Tour and the latter grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

Emma Talley's husband is also a great photographer. His Instagram profile has multiple classic and candid images. The images he has clicked so far are from a few renowned places such as Cape Reinga, Arashiyama Bamboo Forest, and St. Andrews Old Course.