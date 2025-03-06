Emotional Paige Spiranac thanks her fans for the support after sad announcement

Paige Spiranac recently experienced the tragic loss of her pet dog, Niko. The golf influencer revealed to her followers on X the situation she was going through after announcing a day ago that her beloved Niko had passed away.

Ad

It is a difficult situation for Paige Spiranac and her family, but she's received an outpouring of love from those online who are aware of what happened. She said on X:

"I just wanted to thank everyone for the support I received yesterday the kind wishes means so much to me and my family. Niko was such a special pup."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Spiranac has posted a few other times on her social media platforms, mourning and celebrating the life of her dog. One such post was a short video compilation of her doing golf things that were either interrupted by or watched over by her dog.

In one, she was taking swings on the course while her dog lounged in the sun nearby. In another, Niko interrupted some indoor putting practice by getting in between Spiranac and the ball.

Ad

The first video was from long ago when Niko was young, and the last was much later in life, presumably near his eventual death. Spiranac did not share many other details about the dog, only that he had passed away and was very special to her.

Paige Spiranac cautions fans about online scams with her dog

Paige Spiranac just lost her dog, an unfortunate trauma that plenty of people go through but no one wants to. In doing so, she shared to social media to express her love for Niko and to alert every one of her over one million X followers of the situation.

Ad

Paige Spiranac is not running a GoFundMe right now (Image via Imagn)

Unfortunately, that update alerted some scammers of a new way to make money. There is reportedly a fake GoFundMe going around asking for donations for the family during this time. Spiranac took to social media to say it's not real.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

On X, she wrote:

"I can’t believe I even have to write this. Someone is pretending to be me online and asking people to donate money to a fund for my dog who just died. It’s a scam. Please do not donate. Block and report. Thank you!"

As a famous person, Paige Spiranac has to contend with scammers all the time. She's had people impersonating her accounts and has spoken up in the past about which usernames are actually hers and that all others are fake.

In this case, she's urging fans not to donate to a false cause that's using her recently passed dog as a way to elicit emotion and get money from unsuspecting fans and followers of the social media darling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback