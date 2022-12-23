England to build a championship-level golf course for 2031 Ryder Cup

Although the Ryder Cup has not been played in England in the last two decades, there are plans to construct a golf Bedfordshire’s Luton Hoo venue in a bid to host the Ryder Cup in either 2031 or 2035.

The Ryder Cup, which was hosted biennially, was last hosted by England in 2002 at the Belfry. Despite not hosting it for so long, the company has plans to bring the Ryder Cup to England. It must be noted that Arora Group, the UK's largest private hotel operator, has now acquired the estate.

Luton Hoo has more than 1,000 acres of area with an 18-hole golf course.

"In line with our ambition to create something special on the estate, it’s planned to design and build a new championship-level course worthy of hosting the Ryder Cup and other prestigious golf tournaments, including DP World Tour events," Arora Group said in a statement.

As per Luton Today, Arora Group has sent an application to Central Bedfordshire Council, which is in the consultation stage of the process, to get potential consideration by the development management committee.

“Hosting the Ryder Cup, potentially in either 2031 or 2035, would raise the profile of the area to a global audience and the opportunity to bid to host a Ryder Cup at Luton Hoo is a very real and realistic ambition," as quoted by the Surinder Arora, founder and chairman of the Arora Group.

A couple of months ago, the Bolton’s Hulton Park Estate bid to develop the estate was approved by Independent Planning Inspector Dominic Young, who was earlier rejected by the Bolton Council’s planning committee in February. Kent’s London Club is another name that has been shortlisted by UK sport and Ryder Cup Europe.

Richard Wenham, leader of Conservative Central Bedfordshire Council, elaborates on the advantages of the Lutton Hoo development:

"The Ryder Cup is an iconic sporting event celebrated and enjoyed across the globe. Securing the Ryder Cup would be an enormous boost to our thriving economy, bringing many new tourists and supporting more new jobs.”

Ryder Cup 2023 to take place in Italy

Ryder Cup 2023 will take place in Italy in October

The 2023 Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place in Italy in the autumn. Qualifications will conclude on October 3.

The tournament is a biennial event played between the European and United States teams. The event is hosted alternatively by Europe and the US. The tournament is named after English businessman Samuel Ryder.

The first official Ryder Cup took place in the United States in 1927 with the home team winning. Initially played between Great Britain and the US, it was decided to increase representation to the whole of Europe in 1979.

Since 1979, Europe has won 11 times, while USA has won nine times.

The 2021 Ryder Cup took place from September 24 to 26, 2021, hosted by the United States at Whistling Straits, Haven, Wisconsin. The United States bested Europe by 19–9, which is the largest victory margin in the event's modern history.

