Englishman overtakes Joel Dahmen in rankings after maiden win at Porsche Singapore Classic

Richard Mansell has made a significant jump in the official world golf ranking (OWGR). His triumph at the 2025 Porsche Singapore Classic moved him ahead of Joel Dahmen. This win secured Mansell's first DP World Tour win.

Ad

Mansell's ranking went up after this win. Before the tournament, he was ranked 243rd. After his victory, Mansell is standing at 140th place earning 19.7 OWGR points. This put him ahead of Joel Dahmen, who now holds 180th rank. The OWGR follows a two-year rolling system, which means that recent performances matter more than the older ones.

The Porsche Singapore Classic was supposed to be a 72-hole event. However, due to bad weather, the event was shortened to 54 holes. Mansell kicked off the final round one shot behind the leader, Dan Erickson. Mansell showcased an impressive round totaling 6-under-par 66 to finish at 16-under. He hit a birdie on the final hole that sealed the one-shot win over Japan's Keita Nakajima. Additionally, Adrien Saddier and Tom McKibbin finished tied for third at 14-under.

Ad

Trending

Before this, Mansell had been close to winning. His second-best finish came at the 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. He was leading till the third round but finished tied for seventh after the final round. Meanwhile, after winning the 2025 Porcshe Singapore Classic, Richard Mansell took home €392,299.22 in prize money along with 585 Race to Dubai points.

Prize money for the Porsche Singapore Classic 2025: Winner Richard Mansell and others

Here is the full distribution of the prize money for all golfers participating in the event:

1. Richard Mansell (-16) €392,299.22

2. Keita Nakajima (-15) €253,840.68

T3. Tom McKibbin (-14) €130,381.80

T3. Adrien Saddier (-14) €130,381.80

5. Marcus Armitage (-13) €97,844.04

T6. Dan Erickson (-12) €69,229.28

T6. Matthew Jordan (-12) €69,229.28

T6. Yuto Katsuragawa (-12) €69,229.28

T9. Manuel Elvira (-11) €43,429.83

T9. Kazuma Kobori (-11) €43,429.83

T9. Haotong Li(-11) €43,429.83

T9. Robert MacIntyre (-11) €43,429.83

T9. Fabrizio Zanotti (-11) €43,429.83

T14. Martin Couvra (-10) €31,883.93

T14. Alejandro Del Rey (-10) €31,883.93

T14. Wenyi Ding (-10) €31,883.93

T14. Ricardo Gouveia (-10) €31,883.93

T14. Jordan Gumberg (-10) €31,883.93

T14. Marcel Siem (-10) €31,883.93

T20. Todd Clements (-9) €25,066.77

T20. Ugo Coussaud (-9) €25,066.77

T20. Nacho Elvira(-9) €25,066.77

T20. Gavin Green(-9) €25,066.77

T20. Cameron John (-9) €25,066.77

T20. Jeong weon Ko (-9) €25,066.77

T20. Brandon Robinson Thompson (-9) €25,066.77

T20. Brandon Stone (-9) €25,066.77

T28. Louis Albertse (-8) €19,499.58

T28. Dylan Frittelli (-8) €19,499.58

T28. Romain Langasque (-8) €19,499.58

T28. Francesco Laporta (-8) €19,499.58

T28. Oliver Lindell (-8) €19,499.58

T28. Callum Shinkwin (-8) €19,499.58

T28. Jordan Smith (-8) €19,499.58

T28. Andy Sullivan (-8) €19,499.58

T36. Paul Casey (-7) €14,999.68

T36. Jens Dantorp (-7) €14,999.68

T36. Daniel Hillier (-7) €14,999.68

T36. Joost Luiten*(-7) €14,999.68

T36. John Parry (-7) €14,999.68

T36. Tapio Pulkkanen (-7) €14,999.68

T36. Shubhankar Sharma (-7) €14,999.68

T43. Sam Bairstow (-6) €11,999.74

T43. Ewen Ferguson (-6) €11,999.74

T43. Mikael Lindberg (-6) €11,999.74

T43. Edoardo Molinari (-6) €11,999.74

T43. Tom Vaillant (-6) €11,999.74

T43. Jeff Winther (-6) €11,999.74

T49. Ivan Cantero (-5) €9,032.77

T49. Benjamin Hebert (-5) €9,032.77

T49. Calum Hill (-5) €9,032.77

T49. MK Kim (-5) €9,032.77

T49. Guido Migliozzi (-5) €9,032.77

T49. Marco Penge (-5) €9,032.77

T49. Brandon Wu (-5) €9,032.77

T56. Dan Bradbury* (-4) €7,038.31

T56. Daniel Gale (-4) €7,038.31

T56. Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (-4) €7,038.31

T56. Andreas Halvorsen (-4) €7,038.31

T56. Frederic Lacroix (-4) €7,038.31

T56. Joakim Lagergren (-4) €7,038.31

T62. Alexander Knappe (-3) €6,115.25

T62 Dale Whitnell (-3) €6,115.25

64. Angel Ayora (-1) €5,769.11

T65 Jorge Campillo (E) €5,422.96

T65 Joel Moscatel* (E) €5,422.96

67. David Ravetto (+1) €5,076.81

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback