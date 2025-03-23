Porsche Singapore Classic 2025 purse breakdown: How much does each golfer earn from the €2.5 million pool?

The Porsche Singapore Classic finally wrapped up with the finale on Sunday, March 23. Richard Mansell won the event, which was shortened to 54 holes after a delayed start because of the torrential rain.

The tournament was supposed to start with its first round on Thursday, March 20, but because of the rain, it was postponed and finally started on Friday, March 21, and wrapped up on Sunday after three rounds.

The Singapore Classic has a purse of €2.5 million, with the winner receiving a prize money of €392,299.22 along with 3,500 Race to Dubai points. Mansell started his campaign with a round of 68, followed by the next two rounds of 66 and 66 to register a one-stroke win in the game.

Keita Nakajima settled in second place and earned €253,840 in prize money. Tom McKibbin and Adrien Saddier settled in a tie for third and earned €130,381.80 each in prize money.

Porsche Singapore Classic 2025 purse breakdown

Here is the full prize money breakdown for all players at the 2025 Singapore Classic:

1. Richard Mansell (-16) €392,299.22

2. Keita Nakajima (-15) €253,840.68

T3. Tom McKibbin (-14) €130,381.80

T3. Adrien Saddier (-14) €130,381.80

5. Marcus Armitage (-13) €97,844.04

T6. Dan Erickson (-12) €69,229.28

T6. Matthew Jordan (-12) €69,229.28

T6. Yuto Katsuragawa (-12) €69,229.28

T9. Manuel Elvira (-11) €43,429.83

T9. Kazuma Kobori (-11) €43,429.83

T9. Haotong Li(-11) €43,429.83

T9. Robert MacIntyre (-11) €43,429.83

T9. Fabrizio Zanotti (-11) €43,429.83

T14. Martin Couvra (-10) €31,883.93

T14. Alejandro Del Rey (-10) €31,883.93

T14. Wenyi Ding (-10) €31,883.93

T14. Ricardo Gouveia (-10) €31,883.93

T14. Jordan Gumberg (-10) €31,883.93

T14. Marcel Siem (-10) €31,883.93

T20. Todd Clements (-9) €25,066.77

T20. Ugo Coussaud (-9) €25,066.77

T20. Nacho Elvira(-9) €25,066.77

T20. Gavin Green(-9) €25,066.77

T20. Cameron John (-9) €25,066.77

T20. Jeong weon Ko (-9) €25,066.77

T20. Brandon Robinson Thompson (-9) €25,066.77

T20. Brandon Stone (-9) €25,066.77

T28. Louis Albertse (-8) €19,499.58

T28. Dylan Frittelli (-8) €19,499.58

T28. Romain Langasque (-8) €19,499.58

T28. Francesco Laporta (-8) €19,499.58

T28. Oliver Lindell (-8) €19,499.58

T28. Callum Shinkwin (-8) €19,499.58

T28. Jordan Smith (-8) €19,499.58

T28. Andy Sullivan (-8) €19,499.58

T36. Paul Casey (-7) €14,999.68

T36. Jens Dantorp (-7) €14,999.68

T36. Daniel Hillier (-7) €14,999.68

T36. Joost Luiten*(-7) €14,999.68

T36. John Parry (-7) €14,999.68

T36. Tapio Pulkkanen (-7) €14,999.68

T36. Shubhankar Sharma (-7) €14,999.68

T43. Sam Bairstow (-6) €11,999.74

T43. Ewen Ferguson (-6) €11,999.74

T43. Mikael Lindberg (-6) €11,999.74

T43. Edoardo Molinari (-6) €11,999.74

T43. Tom Vaillant (-6) €11,999.74

T43. Jeff Winther (-6) €11,999.74

T49. Ivan Cantero (-5) €9,032.77

T49. Benjamin Hebert (-5) €9,032.77

T49. Calum Hill (-5) €9,032.77

T49. MK Kim (-5) €9,032.77

T49. Guido Migliozzi (-5) €9,032.77

T49. Marco Penge (-5) €9,032.77

T49. Brandon Wu (-5) €9,032.77

T56. Dan Bradbury* (-4) €7,038.31

T56. Daniel Gale (-4) €7,038.31

T56. Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (-4) €7,038.31

T56. Andreas Halvorsen (-4) €7,038.31

T56. Frederic Lacroix (-4) €7,038.31

T56. Joakim Lagergren (-4) €7,038.31

T62. Alexander Knappe (-3) €6,115.25

T62 Dale Whitnell (-3) €6,115.25

64. Angel Ayora (-1) €5,769.11

T65 Jorge Campillo (E) €5,422.96

T65 Joel Moscatel* (E) €5,422.96

67. David Ravetto (+1) €5,076.81

