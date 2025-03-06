LIV Golf's latest signing Tom McKibbin gets candid about Rory McIlroy’s approach before leaving PGA Tour

Tom McKibbin joined LIV Golf ahead of the 2025 season. The 22-year-old golfer, who earned a PGA Tour card via DP World Tour last year, ditched the American circuit to become one of the youngest players to join the Saudi-backed circuit. The Northern Irishman’s move left his compatriot Rory McIlroy ‘disappointed.’

The 35-year-old World No.2 golfer admittedly warned McKibbin against making the jump. However, the latter moved anyway. Ahead of LIV Golf Hong Kong, the young golfer has revealed that he had detailed conversations with McIlroy about the LIV offer. The World No.118 golfer revealed that he went with what “felt it was a good decision” to him despite being “very close” to the four-time major champion.

Interestingly, the newest LIV signing said he couldn’t reveal what exactly he and McIlroy talked about before his big move.

Tom McKibbin said ahead of LIV Golf Hong Kong, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“Yeah, no, I'm not going to say what he (Rory McIlroy) said to me or what we talked about. Obviously, I respect Rory a lot and I've been able to be very close to him the last four, five, six years and spend a lot of time with him. Obviously, I spoke to him, when the opportunity came around and we had a couple of conversations. But ultimately, I just had a really good gut feeling about this, and it was something that excited me a lot.

It was something different for me. I sort of felt it was a good decision for me and something that I had to go with my feeling, and only I can sort of make my own decisions. It's something that I'm very happy I made. I've really enjoyed the last couple of weeks, and I think it's going to be a great thing for me and the whole thing going forward for the future.”

McKibbin went on to admit Rory McIlroy's past Ryder Cup teammate Tyrrell Hatton was one of the influential figures behind his LIV Golf move. Replying to a media query, the former European Tour star stated he was “very lucky” to play with the Englishman at the Team Cup where they discussed the various aspects of the Saudi-backed breakaway tour.

Rory McIlroy dismisses Tom McKibbin's 'sacrifice' to join LIV Golf

Rory McIlroy has been an active adviser for Tom McKibbin since the latter emerged as a junior at the Holywood Golf Club in Belfast, where the former World No.1 trained. Back in January, the 27-time PGA Tour winner revealed having several conversations with his fellow Northern Irishman about his suggested move LIV Golf.

Despite dubbed it “a little disappointing” at the time, the 2024 US Open runner-up clarified that he would ‘not stand in his way’ if he decided to make the big move. However, he opined that the young golfer was “giving up a lot to not really benefit that much.” His comments came when McKibbin was reported to receive a $5m signing on fee from LIV.

Rory McIlroy told reporters at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January, as quoted by BBC Sport:

“No one knows exactly how much he's going to get. What I would say is, there is still a ton of money to be made on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. There is so much money in the game, and some would argue too much money in the game for the eyeballs that we attract. I think that for whatever the benefit may be, I don't think it's worth the sacrifice to what he's potentially going to give up.”

It is pertinent to note that McKibbin bagged the 2024 Seve Ballesteros Trophy after his DP World Tour peers voted him player of the year. The young golfer was also guaranteed a minimum of $500,000 from a season on the PGA Tour, when he decided to switch sides to the breakaway circuit. Rory McIlroy was one of the first big players to congratulate him.

