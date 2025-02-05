Tom McKibbin on why he ignored Rory McIlroy’s advice and joined LIV: “I'm not in those majors”

Tom McKibbin has signed up with Legion XIII and has joined LIV Golf ahead of the 2025 season. The Northern Irish golfer was close to his countrymen and PGA Tour pro Rory McIlroy, who won't be pleased with McKibbin's decision.

However, the 22-year-old golfer revealed why he ignored Rory's advice and joined LIV Golf.

"The opportunity to learn from some of the best players in the world week in, week out is something that appealed very nicely to me. ... I'm not in those majors anyway at the minute, so that really didn't bother me," Tom McKibbin said.

Tom McKibbin has been a regular DP World Tour member and has registered one victory on the European circuit. He won the Porsche European Open in 2023 in Germany and has made €28,22,890.91 on the DP World Tour.

In 2025, Tom McKibbin has played four events and made three cuts, including a T6 finish at the Dubai Desert Classic. However, Tom McKibbin jumped ship to LIV Golf and decided to play at Legion XIII along with Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Caleb Surratt.

Tom McKibbin will have a prominent name like Jon Rahm, who won the 2024 LIV Golf season-long individual championship with him throughout this season and will look to imbibe his game and mentality.

Tom McKibbin at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship 2025 - Day One - Source: Getty

2025 LIV Golf schedule

The 2025 LIV Golf is all set to begin this week in Riyadh with the first professional night golf tournament. The Riyadh Golf Club will host this event, with all three rounds played under lights. This season offers two new venues, with Indianapolis and Korea coming in as hosts.

Here's the complete schedule of the 2025 LIV Golf season.

LIV Riyadh (Feb 6-8, 2025) - Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia

(Feb 6-8, 2025) - Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia LIV Adelaide (Feb 14-16, 2025) - The Grange Golf Club, Australia

(Feb 14-16, 2025) - The Grange Golf Club, Australia LIV Hong Kong (Mar 7-9, 2025) - Hong Kong Golf Club, Hong Kong

(Mar 7-9, 2025) - Hong Kong Golf Club, Hong Kong LIV Singapore (Mar 14-16, 2025) - Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore

(Mar 14-16, 2025) - Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore LIV Miami (Apr 4-6, 2025) - Trump National Doral, USA

(Apr 4-6, 2025) - Trump National Doral, USA LIV Mexico City (Apr 25-27, 2025) - Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico

(Apr 25-27, 2025) - Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico LIV Korea (May 2-4, 2025) - Jack Nicklaus Golf Course, South Korea

(May 2-4, 2025) - Jack Nicklaus Golf Course, South Korea LIV Washington DC (Jun 6-8, 2025) - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, USA

(Jun 6-8, 2025) - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, USA LIV Dallas (Jun 27-29, 2025) - Maridoe Golf Club, USA

(Jun 27-29, 2025) - Maridoe Golf Club, USA LIV Andalucia (Jul 11-13, 2025) - Real Club Valderrama, Spain

(Jul 11-13, 2025) - Real Club Valderrama, Spain LIV UK (Jul 25-27, 2025) - JCB Golf & Country Club, Great Britain

(Jul 25-27, 2025) - JCB Golf & Country Club, Great Britain LIV Chicago (Aug 8-10, 2025) - Bolingbrook Golf Club, USA

(Aug 8-10, 2025) - Bolingbrook Golf Club, USA LIV Indianapolis (Aug 15-17, 2025) - The Club at Chatham Hills, USA

(Aug 15-17, 2025) - The Club at Chatham Hills, USA LIV Team Championship Michigan (Aug 22-24, 2025) - The Cardinal at Saint John’s, USA

