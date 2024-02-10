“Enjoy a cold one on me”: Joel Dahmen steps in and keeps Ryan Palmer’s tradition going at WM Phoenix Open

Joel Dahmen decided not to let one of the many traditions of the WM Phoenix Open die just because its star was not present. In Ryan Palmer's absence, Dahmen stepped up to the plate to keep his traditional fan interaction alive.

It so happens that every year, Ryan Palmer throws golf balls wrapped in cash with a note, reading "Enjoy a cold one on me", to the fans present in the stands of the 16th hole of the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale. Palmer was not present at the 2024 edition, and it seemed that this tradition would come to a halt.

However, that was not the case. Joel Dahmen took Ryan Palmer's place and, during the first round of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, walked into the 16th hole tossing balls wrapped in merchandising T-shirts with cash and Ryan Palmer-style notes.

The gesture generated euphoria among the fans in attendance. The official PGA Tour's X (formerly Twitter) account posted a video capturing the moment, in which one of the fans, who got one of the balls, can be seen saying the following:

"Joel Dahmen! What a beast! He makes this tournament! He makes it!"

The WM Phoenix Open is considered the golf tournament with the largest and best live audience in the world. The 16th hole of the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale is particularly famous, being encapsulated by bleachers, which give it the nickname "The Colisseum."

Joel Dahmen at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open

The first round of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open was tough for Joel Dahmen, as it was for the entire field. However, Dahmen was able to weather the bad weather and delays and finish with a score of 2 under.

In fact, until the 14th hole, Dahmen was playing a bogey-free round with three birdies. There he missed a 6-foot, three-inch putt for par and found his only bogey of the day.

Dahmen is scheduled to start the second round at 5:11 pm (local time), and 7:11 pm (Eastern Time). For that reason, likely, he will not be able to finish his second round as scheduled either.

Dahmen has played at TPC Scottsdale only in the last five editions of the WM Phoenix Open. He has not been very fortunate there, as he has been cut twice and had to withdraw after completing 54 holes in 2020.

His best result was finishing T50 in 2023. His best round was the second of the 2021 edition (65) in which, paradoxically, he was cut. He has two rounds of 75 to his credit, the first day in 2019 and also the first one in 2021.

The 2024 WM Phoenix Open is Dahmen's fourth start of 2024. He finished T72 at the Sony Open and was cut at The American Express and the Farmers Insurance Open.