“Entire 9/11 community has been betrayed” - 9/11 Families ‘deeply offended' by ‘shocking’ PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger

Fans were divided on Jay Monahan's decision to team up with LIV Golf. Not only did he offend golf enthusiasts, but 9/11 Families United condemned the plan to merge.

Saudi Arabia, who played a key part in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, is sponsoring LIV Golf. Terry Strada, who lost her husband in the attack, issued a statement blasting Jay Monahan for betraying them and backing LIV Golf. She stated:

“PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan co-opted the 9/11 community last year in the PGA’s unequivocal agreement that the Saudi LIV project was nothing more than sportswashing of Saudi Arabia’s reputation."

"But now the PGA and Monahan appear to have become just more paid Saudi shills, taking billions of dollars to cleanse the Saudi reputation so that Americans and the world will forget how the Kingdom spent their billions of dollars before 9/11 to fund terrorism, spread their vitriolic hatred of Americans, and finance al Qaeda and the murder of our loved ones. Make no mistake – we will never forget."

Strada discussed how Jay Monahan supported them and opposed the LIV Golf last summer. The PGA Tour even forbade players from competing on the Tour who joined the Saudi circuit. The 9/11 community felt betrayed by the PGA Tour Commissioner.

“Mr. Monahan talked last summer about knowing people who lost loved ones on 9/11, then wondered aloud on national television whether LIV Golfers ever had to apologize for being a member of the PGA Tour. They do now – as does he. PGA Tour leaders should be ashamed of their hypocrisy and greed."

9/11 Families United is an organization made up of family members who lost their loved ones in the September 11, 2001, terrorist assault.

Players and 9/11 Families ask for Jay Monahan's resignation

Jay Monahan, the commissioner of the PGA Tour, has faced calls to resign from his position, following his decision to merge with LIV Golf. Amnesty International and tour golfers condemned the new partnership.

Monahan acknowledged the criticism from 9/11 Families and golfers. He admitted to rewarding players who declined a million-dollar contract with LIV Golf in order to remain on the PGA Tour. He stated about the new collaboration, as reported by Sky Sports:

"I recognise that people are going to call me a hypocrite. Any time I've said anything I've said it with the information I had at that moment, and I said it based on someone that's trying to compete for the PGA Tour and our players. I accept those criticisms, but circumstances do change, and I think looking at the big picture got us to this point."

Golf fans and 9/11 Families are eagerly awaiting comments from Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger.

