"Players were calling for resignation" - Johnson Wagner says that players expressed 'anger' over LIV Golf merger during Jay Monahan's meeting

Players from all corners of the golf globe found themselves at odds with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan in a twist that left golfers everywhere clutching their drives in disbelief. The controversial decision to combine LIV Golf and the PGA Tour into one entity startled players.

After two years of disruption and distraction, Monahan convened a meeting with LIV Golf executives. The meeting was joined by the players as well, who disagreed with the eventual decision, with numerous players demanding Monahan's expulsion and the commissioner's resignation.

PGA Tour golfer Johnson Wagner told Golf Channel that the meeting was 'contentious,' with 90 per cent of golfers opposing the decision.

The news was also reported by NUCLR Golf who jotted on their Twitter account:

"Johnson Wagner who attended the players meeting with Jay Monahan says players are furious: "There was a lot of anger in that room from players." + "Players were calling for resignation"."

Earlier that day, Jay Monahan released a statement saying:

“After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love. This transformational partnership recognizes the immeasurable strength of the PGA TOUR’s history, legacy and pro-competitive model and combines with it the DP World Tour and LIV — including the team golf concept — to create an organization that will benefit golf’s players, commercial and charitable partners and fans."

Monahan added:

“Going forward, fans can be confident that we will, collectively, deliver on the promise we’ve always made – to promote competition of the best in professional golf and that we are committed to securing and driving the game’s future.”

“I would describe the meeting as intense"- Jay Monahan's comment on the meeting

The meeting was never going to be a standard friendly exchange, as many golfers on the Tour have been opposed to LIV Golf from its inception. The mood in the conference room was packed with tension, with golfers sitting across from PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan determined to express their concerns and frustrations.

According to Golf Magazine, Monahan agreed that the discussion was filled with anger. He stated:

“I would describe the meeting as intense. Certainly heated."

The golfers weren't the only ones who were opposed to the merger; Terry Strada, national chair of 9/11 Families United, spoke out against it in an interview with The Post on Tuesday, June 6. He stated:

“I am absolutely appalled, and they should be ashamed. I knew nothing about this until I saw it in the news this morning. It’s extremely disappointing and appalling that Monahan would stand with us in the media against this sportswashing entity of LIV Golf for a full year and then do this abrupt about-face and not be man enough to even have a conversation and give us a warning or an explanation of why and how they came to this decision."

Only time would tell whether this bold merger will be successful in taking the sport forward and how golfers will respond to it.

