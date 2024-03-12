Eric Cole names Rookie of the Year competitor Ludvig Aberg as the ‘most impressive player’ on Tour - “He's unbelievably good”

Eric Cole won the PGA Tour’s 2022-23 Rookie of the Year. The 35-year-old received the award in January and became the second-oldest winner of the Arnold Palmer Award in the Tour’s history (Todd Hamilton, 38). Interestingly, the Florida native beat rising European star Ludvig Aberg for the title.

Despite winning against him, Cole has now come out to laud his 24-year-old competitor. The American golfer was speaking on Mark Immelman’s On the Mark Golf Podcast when he dubbed Aberg the “most impressive player” on the circuit. The former Korn Ferry Tour star noted that the young Ryder Cupper is “unbelievably good” and is “going to have a great career on the Tour.” He even lauded the Swede’s putting skills.

Naming Ludvig Aberg the “most impressive player” on Tour, Eric Cole said (at 41:36):

"I would say the most impressive is probably Ludvig (Åberg). He's unbelievably good. We played probably five times last year. We played at Bay Hill, we played at final round of John Deere, shot 63, final round of RSM, he shot 61. He played very well when I played with him.

"But also just it's incredible to watch him hit the ball. He hits the ball, doesn't curve at all, he hits it long, straight high. And he just does everything well, he's a great putter. So, there's not a lot to pick at with his game right now. And he's gonna have a great career on Tour."

Ludvig Aberg's impressive career so far

It is pertinent to note that Ludvig Aberg broke out on the PGA Tour in 2023. The Swede won three consecutive player-of-the-year awards in his college, Texas Tech. The-then 23-year-old became the top-ranked amateur in the world after the NCAA Championship and became the first player to earn Tour membership through PGA Tour University.

Åberg earned a top-10 finish in just his fourth start as a PGA Tour pro. He went on to claim the Omega European Masters in Switzerland.

Soon, he claimed his first PGA Tour title in just his 11th start. He finished with a four-round total of 29-under 253 at The RSM Classic 2023 and tied for the lowest 72-hole score in Tour history. He continued his impressive form and got recognition from ace golfers including Rory McIlroy.

The Swede was dubbed a generational talent by European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, who named him as one of his captain’s picks.

Commenting on his game, Ludvig Aberg said in an interview with the PGA Tour, back in 2023:

"I know my capabilities and I know my strengths. But also, to be able to do it this quickly, probably not. It’s been so much fun… I still pinch myself in the morning whenever I wake up that I actually get to do this for a living, but it’s really cool and I’m looking forward to a bunch of years ahead of me."

It is pertinent to note that Aberg is currently sitting at No. 10 on the Official World Golf Ranking, 28 spots ahead of 2023 Rookie of the Year winner Cole.