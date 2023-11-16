Erik van Rooyen’s best friend Jon Trasamar dies weeks after the Golfer dedicated his WWT Championship win to him

Erik van Rooyen made headlines in the golf world two weeks ago when he won the World Wide Technology Championship. In Los Cabos, Mexico, the South African was motivated by his friend Jon Trasamar, who at the time was fighting for his life at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.

Sadly, it was reported on Wednesday that Van Rooyen's friend passed away from the stage 4 melanoma he was battling. The information was released by Trasamar's wife, Allie.

Allie Trasamar said on her and her husband's GoFundMe page:

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I share the news of Jon's passing. Over the past few weeks, Jon was surrounded by an outpouring of love as friends and family reached out to him and traveled from all over the country to be with him. The joy he found in those moments with his loved ones are memories I will forever hold close to my heart.

"Throughout his diagnosis, Jon showed unwavering strength, grace, and humility, confronting any challenges he faced without complaint. He was, and continues to be, an inspiration to many and has left an indelible mark on those who knew him."

Erik van Rooyen and his caddie Alex Gaugert were friends with Jon Trasamar from the days when the three were teammates in collegiate golf. Together, they were part of the University of Minnesota golf team.

Gaugert and Van Rooyen were informed that Trasamar had taken a turn for the worse two days before the start of the World Wide Technollogy Championship. The news is said to have affected them significantly.

Van Rooyen was able to find in it the inspiration to win. After his victory, he and his caddie went from Los Cabos directly to Minnesota to visit Trasamar at the Mayo Clinic.

What was the sporting career of Erik van Rooyen's friend Jon Trasamar like?

Jon Trasamar was a native of Minnesota, where he began his golf career. He played at the collegiate level with good results. In 2014, he finished third in the Big 10 Championship and helped his team win the title in the same event.

That same year, he began his professional career, playing on mini-tours. His career spanned circuits such as the Dakota's Tour and the Outlaw Tour. He earned several victories at this level, but was never able to take the next step.

Trasamar's career included eight official starts on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, the PGA Tour Canada and the Korn Ferry Tour. He also spent time as a professional caddie.

Trasamar was diagnosed with melanoma (skin cancer) in 2022. The disease affected him repeatedly despite several surgeries, and he passed away at the age of 32.