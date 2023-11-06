How much did Erik van Rooyen win at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship? Prize money payouts explored

Erik van Rooyen won the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship on Sunday. The 33-year-old carded a 9-under 63 in the final round to clinch victory at the El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico. He beat the likes of Matt Kuchar and Camilo Villegas by a two-stroke margin.

Rooyen recorded the second PGA Tour win of his career. With this, the South African golfer bagged the top prize of $1,476,000 from the event’s $8,200,000 prize purse. Apart from the huge paycheck, the golfer also secured his PGA Tour card for the next two years. He also earned exemptions to several signature events in 2024.

2023 World Wide Technology Championship prize money payouts

While Rooyen took the major part of the World Wide Technology Championship purse, runner-ups Kuchar and Villegas, received $729,800 each. Justin Suh finished solo fourth and bagged $401,800 for his efforts. Andrew Putnam and Ryan Palmer shared T5. They won $316,725 each.

Chesson Hadley and Mackenzie Hughes won $266,500 each for finishing T7, while Carson Young finished solo ninth and bagged $239,850. Interestingly, early World Wide Technology Championship favorite Ludvig Aberg finished in a five-way tie for 10th. The Ryder Cupper returned home with $190,650.

Below are the complete prize money payouts for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship:

WIN: Erik van Rooyen - $1,476,000

T2: Matt Kuchar - $729,800

T2: Camilo Villegas - $729,800

4: Justin Suh - $401,800

T5: Andrew Putnam - $316,725

T5: Ryan Palmer - $316,725

T7: Chesson Hadley - $266,500

T7: Mackenzie Hughes - $266,500

9: Carson Young - $239,850

T10: Austin Cook - $190,650

T10: Akshay Bhatia - $190,650

T10: Ludvig Aberg - $190,650

T10: Nate Lashley - $190,650

T10: Sam Ryder - $190,650

T15: Martin Trainer - $120,950

T15: Beau Hossler - $120,950

T15: Taylor Pendrith - $120,950

T15: Davis Thompson - $120,950

T15: Doug Ghim - $120,950

T15: Patton Kizzire - $120,950

T15: Kramer Hickok - $120,950

T15: Will Gordon - $120,950

T23: Austin Smotherman - $67,855

T23: Nick Hardy - $67,855

T23: Justin Lower - $67,855

T23: Ben Griffin - $67,855

T23: Austin Eckroat - $67,855

T23: Adam Long - $67,855

T23: Scott Piercy - $67,855

T23: Michael Kim - $67,855

T31: Martin Laird - $46,916

T31: Nico Echavarria - $46,916

T31: Max McGreevy - $46,916

T31: Tano Goya - $46,916

T31: Taylor Montgomery - $46,916

T31: Lucas Herbert - $46,916

T31: Jeffrey Kang - $46,916

T38: Keith Mitchell - $34,030

T38: Sebastian Vazquez - $34,030

T38: MJ Daffue - $34,030

T38: Ryan Moore - $34,030

T38: Matti Schmid - $34,030

T38: Thomas Detry - $34,030

T38: Brent Grant - $34,030

T45: Jason Dufner - $22,623

T45: Brian Stuard - $22,623

T45: Adam Svensson - $22,623

T45: Roberto Diaz - $22,623

T45: Luke List - $22,623

T45: James Hahn - $22,623

T45: Richy Werenski - $22,623

T45: Stephan Jaeger - $22,623

T45: Cameron Champ - $22,623

T54: Cameron Young - $19,106

T54: K.H. Lee - $19,106

T54: Lanto Griffin - $19,106

T54: Brandon Wu - $19,106

T54: Kevin Tway - $19,106

T59: Lucas Glover - $18,204

T59: Vince Whaley - $18,204

T59: Hayden Buckley - $18,204

T59: Peter Malnati - $18,204

T59: Robby Shelton - $18,204

T59: Cameron Percy - $18,204

T65: Troy Merritt - $17,548

T65: Isidro Benitez - $17,548

T67: J.J. Spaun - $17,220

T67: Paul Haley II - $17,220

T69: Russell Knox - $16,892

T69: Chase Johnson - $16,892

71: Kelly Kraft - $16,646

72: Chez Reavie - $16,482

73: Ryan Armour - $16,318

After a successful World Wide Technology Championship outing in Mexico, the PGA Tour will now move to the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton Parish, Bermuda, for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.