How much did Erik van Rooyen win at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship? Prize money payouts explored

Erik van Rooyen won the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship on Sunday. The 33-year-old carded a 9-under 63 in the final round to clinch victory at the El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico. He beat the likes of Matt Kuchar and Camilo Villegas by a two-stroke margin.
Rooyen recorded the second PGA Tour win of his career. With this, the South African golfer bagged the top prize of $1,476,000 from the event’s $8,200,000 prize purse. Apart from the huge paycheck, the golfer also secured his PGA Tour card for the next two years. He also earned exemptions to several signature events in 2024.
2023 World Wide Technology Championship prize money payouts
While Rooyen took the major part of the World Wide Technology Championship purse, runner-ups Kuchar and Villegas, received $729,800 each. Justin Suh finished solo fourth and bagged $401,800 for his efforts. Andrew Putnam and Ryan Palmer shared T5. They won $316,725 each.
Chesson Hadley and Mackenzie Hughes won $266,500 each for finishing T7, while Carson Young finished solo ninth and bagged $239,850. Interestingly, early World Wide Technology Championship favorite Ludvig Aberg finished in a five-way tie for 10th. The Ryder Cupper returned home with $190,650.
Below are the complete prize money payouts for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship:
- WIN: Erik van Rooyen - $1,476,000
- T2: Matt Kuchar - $729,800
- T2: Camilo Villegas - $729,800
- 4: Justin Suh - $401,800
- T5: Andrew Putnam - $316,725
- T5: Ryan Palmer - $316,725
- T7: Chesson Hadley - $266,500
- T7: Mackenzie Hughes - $266,500
- 9: Carson Young - $239,850
- T10: Austin Cook - $190,650
- T10: Akshay Bhatia - $190,650
- T10: Ludvig Aberg - $190,650
- T10: Nate Lashley - $190,650
- T10: Sam Ryder - $190,650
- T15: Martin Trainer - $120,950
- T15: Beau Hossler - $120,950
- T15: Taylor Pendrith - $120,950
- T15: Davis Thompson - $120,950
- T15: Doug Ghim - $120,950
- T15: Patton Kizzire - $120,950
- T15: Kramer Hickok - $120,950
- T15: Will Gordon - $120,950
- T23: Austin Smotherman - $67,855
- T23: Nick Hardy - $67,855
- T23: Justin Lower - $67,855
- T23: Ben Griffin - $67,855
- T23: Austin Eckroat - $67,855
- T23: Adam Long - $67,855
- T23: Scott Piercy - $67,855
- T23: Michael Kim - $67,855
- T31: Martin Laird - $46,916
- T31: Nico Echavarria - $46,916
- T31: Max McGreevy - $46,916
- T31: Tano Goya - $46,916
- T31: Taylor Montgomery - $46,916
- T31: Lucas Herbert - $46,916
- T31: Jeffrey Kang - $46,916
- T38: Keith Mitchell - $34,030
- T38: Sebastian Vazquez - $34,030
- T38: MJ Daffue - $34,030
- T38: Ryan Moore - $34,030
- T38: Matti Schmid - $34,030
- T38: Thomas Detry - $34,030
- T38: Brent Grant - $34,030
- T45: Jason Dufner - $22,623
- T45: Brian Stuard - $22,623
- T45: Adam Svensson - $22,623
- T45: Roberto Diaz - $22,623
- T45: Luke List - $22,623
- T45: James Hahn - $22,623
- T45: Richy Werenski - $22,623
- T45: Stephan Jaeger - $22,623
- T45: Cameron Champ - $22,623
- T54: Cameron Young - $19,106
- T54: K.H. Lee - $19,106
- T54: Lanto Griffin - $19,106
- T54: Brandon Wu - $19,106
- T54: Kevin Tway - $19,106
- T59: Lucas Glover - $18,204
- T59: Vince Whaley - $18,204
- T59: Hayden Buckley - $18,204
- T59: Peter Malnati - $18,204
- T59: Robby Shelton - $18,204
- T59: Cameron Percy - $18,204
- T65: Troy Merritt - $17,548
- T65: Isidro Benitez - $17,548
- T67: J.J. Spaun - $17,220
- T67: Paul Haley II - $17,220
- T69: Russell Knox - $16,892
- T69: Chase Johnson - $16,892
- 71: Kelly Kraft - $16,646
- 72: Chez Reavie - $16,482
- 73: Ryan Armour - $16,318
After a successful World Wide Technology Championship outing in Mexico, the PGA Tour will now move to the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton Parish, Bermuda, for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.