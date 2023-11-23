ESPN secures LPGA broadcasting rights in renewed 2-year deal for coverage of 8 LPGA events

ESPN and LPGA have renewed their partnership for broadcasting rights after signing a new 2-year deal involving coverage of eight LPGA events. The Ladies Professional Tour is currently one of the most prestigious organizations for women's golf. The tour is gaining popularity each year and brings in several viewers from around the world.

ESPN has renewed its interest in women's golf by signing an exclusive deal where it will telecast or livestream each day of a few selected tournaments. Additionally, there will be another feed telecasting eight events exclusively on ESPN+.

Although the complete breakdown of the televised events is yet to be announced, it is believed that the CME Group Tour Championship and the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship will be part of the lineup.

ESPN and LPGA Tour have maintained a decent partnership over the years where the Disney-owned sports media company televised events from 1979 to 2009. ESPN+ also holds the streaming rights for the PGA Tour, the Masters Championship, the PGA Championship and even the virtual TGL league.

With the inclusion of the Ladies Tour, ESPN is set to dominate the broadcasting market for golf. They have provided a commitment regarding the promotion of women's sports and their recent partnership is a testimony to that.

LPGA Commissioner shares her candid views to elevate women's golf around the world

The Ladies Tour has gained massive popularity in recent years and brings in an estimated $100 million from prize money alone. Launched in 1950, the tour currently has more than 30 events across the world and more than 200 active players take part in these events. Interestingly, some players like Nelly Korda have promoted the tour due to their insane popularity and performances in various championships.

LPGA Tour commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan is working towards increasing the tour's popularity while promoting women's golf around the world. He said:

“We are excited to partner with ESPN+ to elevate women’s golf.”

Mollie Marcoux Samaan added via lpga.com:

“The LPGA represents the best of the best and we’re thrilled to be able to offer more opportunities for fans to watch these incredible athletes perform on the biggest stage. Fans are in for a real treat as we create unique broadcasts to bring them closer to the action.”

The new partnership is set to bring in many new viewers from around the world as the tour gains popularity each year. The 2023 viewership numbers have set massive records with over 600,000 people tuning in for the tour action.