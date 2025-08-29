"USA's gonna destroy Europe," "Europe wins comfortably" - Golf fans divided as the 2025 Ryder Cup gets closer

The 2025 Ryder Cup is only weeks away, and fans are already debating which side will come out on top. While some believe Team Europe will defend their title, others are backing Keegan Bradley’s U.S. team to reclaim the trophy at Bethpage Black in New York from September 26-28.The U.S. captain confirmed his 12-man roster on Wednesday, while Europe’s Luke Donald will reveal his six captain’s picks on Monday. Europe won the 2023 edition in Rome with a 16½–11½ scoreline, but history favors the hosts as no visiting team has lifted the trophy since the Miracle at Medinah in 2012.Ryder Cup USA fueled the excitement by posting a four-week countdown on X with the hashtag “GO USA.” The post quickly drew mixed reactions from fans.One declared,“Europe wins comfortably”While another wrote,“Can't wait for the Ryder Cup to start but I support @RyderCupEurope and am rooting for Europe”“Can’t wait🤭⛳️✨”one simply wrote.Others backed Team USA with more fiery comments. A supporter posted,“Let’s kick some Euro A*SE!!!!”Another supported Bradley’s team writing:“We will be there!! USA!!”Another fan backed the USA to get the job done come game time, saying,USA's gonna destroy Europe!A few fans also complained about ticket prices, with one writing,“Cannot wait. Wish I was able to attend but god those prices 😱”Screenshot of Fan Reactions from Ryder Cup USA post on X (source: X/@Rydercupusa)The biennial event features 12 players from each side competing over three days in match-play formats. The opening two days include foursomes (alternate shots) and four-balls (each player plays their own ball). The final day features 12 singles matches. In total, 28 points are up for grabs, with the first team to reach 14½ winning the Cup. A 14-14 tie means the defending champions, Europe, keep the trophy.Fans can catch the 2025 Ryder Cup live on NBC, Golf Channel, and USA Network, with streaming available on Peacock.Ryder Cup 2025: Confirmed Players for Team USA and Team EuropeThe 2025 Ryder Cup will see some of the biggest names in golf competing for their respective sides. For Team USA, the top six players in the standings after the BMW Championship on August 17 automatically qualified: Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley, Harris English, and Bryson DeChambeau. U.S. captain Keegan Bradley then added his six captain’s picks, selecting Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, and Sam Burns to complete the roster.On the European side, qualification closed after the Betfred British Masters on August 24. The six automatic qualifiers include Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Rasmus Højgaard, and Tyrrell Hatton. Captain Luke Donald will announce his six captain’s picks to round out the squad.Unlike regular tournaments, the event does not offer prize money. Each American player receives $500,000 for participating, with $300,000 directed toward charity, while European players compete without compensation.