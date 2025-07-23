European Ryder Cup Team captain Luke Donald dubs Ian Baker-Finch a ‘true professional’ as he announces his retirement 

Ian Baker-Finch, the 1991 Open Champion and longtime figure in golf broadcasting, has officially stepped away from his role as a television commentator. His retirement marks the end of a distinguished career that spanned over 30 years, including nearly two decades with CBS Sports.Before turning to broadcasting, the Australian had a solid professional playing career, highlighted by his victory at The Open. After leaving competitive golf, he transitioned seamlessly into television, quickly gaining respect for his thoughtful analysis and deep understanding of the game. Over the years, he became known as one of the sport’s most trusted and knowledgeable voices.Golf on CBS took to their official Instagram account and shared the announcement made by Ian Baker-Finch a few hours ago. Several golf people commented on his journey of 19 years. European Ryder Cup team captain Luke Donald also shared his thoughts in the comments section, as he wrote:“Amazing career Finchy - a true professional 👏👏”Luke Donald Instagram commentIan Baker-Finch is set to cover the final two events of the PGA TOUR regular season, concluding his broadcasting career at the Wyndham Championship on August 3. CBS has not yet revealed who will take over his position.His exit marks the end of an important era in the network’s golf coverage, where he served as a recognizable voice for viewers. Although a replacement has yet to be announced, Baker-Finch’s influence on the way golf has been presented on television is undeniable. What did Ian Baker-Finch's retirement announcement say?Ian Baker-Finch expressed sincere gratitude as he wrapped up his final broadcast. He leaves behind a notable legacy in the world of golf, both as a player and as a broadcaster. His career on the course was defined by a landmark victory at The Open Championship in 1991. After stepping away from competitive play, the Australian transitioned into broadcasting, where he earned respect for his deep knowledge of the game.He wrote:“After 19 incredible years as a golf analyst with CBS Sports and a remarkable 30-year journey in the industry, I am announcing my retirement from broadcasting. Golf has been an enormous part of my life. I was fortunate to compete against the best players in the game and, more recently, work with the very best in television. To my CBS Sports family-my teammates, producers, directors, and crew-thank you for your extraordinary talent, dedication, and camaraderie. You've made every moment in the booth a joy, transforming broadcasts into cherished memories.”Ian Baker-Finch also expressed appreciation for his colleagues in the golf industry and fans around the world, saying their support had meant a great deal to him over the years. As he prepared to step away, he conveyed a deep sense of gratitude and pride for the experiences they had shared both on and off the course. He concluded by looking ahead to new chapters, while acknowledging the lasting connection he felt to the sport.