European vice captain highlights Shane Lowry's role for snatching the Ryder Cup away from USA

Team Europe reclaimed the Ryder Cup with a 15-13 win over the United States at Bethpage Black, with Shane Lowry's crucial contribution. The 38-year-old Irishman sealed the half-point against Russell Henley on the 18th hole, stopping the Americans’ late surge and securing Europe’s 14th point.Vice-captain José María Olazábal, who has seen some of Europe’s greatest victories, said Lowry’s putt was the turning point. Reflecting on the tense final day, he explained how close the match came to slipping away. The PGA Tour posted a video of the European Team's vice captain on X in which he could be heard saying:“I think the team performed really, really well, especially the first two days. We managed to win all four sessions, and that gave us a large cushion. And to be totally honest, I didn't think it was going to be that close. If Shane didn't make that putt on 18th, I think most probably Team USA would have won the Ryder Cup,” Olazábal said.Lowry himself called it the greatest moment of his career.“I said to my caddie walking down 18, ‘I’ve got an opportunity to do the greatest thing I’ve ever done today, and I did it. And I’m very proud of myself. Coolest thing I've done in my life,” Lowry said.Following the win, Lowry jumped in the air before draping the Irish tricolor over his shoulders as fans cheered. Lowry went 1–0–2 for the week and now has three wins, three losses, and three ties across his Ryder Cup career.His half-point against Henley denied the Americans a comeback that had looked possible after they trailed by seven heading into the Sunday singles. With the next Ryder Cup set for Adare Manor in 2027, Lowry joins the likes of Paul McGinley, Darren Clarke, and Graeme McDowell in adding to Ireland’s Ryder Cup legacy.Shane Lowry's father talks about the pressure and abuse during the Ryder CupShane Lowry told his father he was convinced he had missed the putt that secured Europe’s Ryder Cup win. Despite Europe leading 11.5-4.5 at the start of the final day, the Americans mounted a strong comeback that had the European team on edge. Brendan Lowry, Shane Lowry's father, told The Ray D’Arcy Show on RTE Radio 1:&quot;He said to me 'Da, I was sure I missed it!' He was certain it was going to lip out. The pressure that was there for that. it wasn't looking good for Europe, really.&quot;Brendan also spoke about the hostile atmosphere. Some American fans were verbally abusive, making it hard for players to stay composed.&quot;Some of them were abusive to put it mildly. It was very, very, very, very bad. It was hard now, it was tough to stay calm. We were warned. The parents and families got a briefing about the whole thing before. Just to get us to make sure to stay calm because you're going to get abuse. It was tough to stay calm.&quot;Tensions on the course peaked during Saturday’s round when Lowry and Rory McIlroy faced heckling from fans. Around 20 security officers, some on bicycles, were stationed near the 10th tee to manage the crowd.