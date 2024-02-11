“Even the savages have rules” - Max Homa shares his highlights from the 2024 WM Phoenix Open

Max Homa recently took to social media to discuss his recent outing at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. Homa struggled with his game at the tournament and missed the cut following the two rounds. As the American made his way home, he opened up about his outing at the TPC Sawgrass.

The tournament started on Thursday, February 8 but was delayed because of foul weather. The second round was completed on Saturday, February 10 and only 73 golfers could make the cut in the tournament.

Homa took to X (formerly Twitter) on February 11 to speak about the recently concluded tournament. He discussed an incident from the first round of the game when fans booed group member Jordan Spieth for making a bogey on the 16th hole. Homa wrote:

"Highlight of the fans from the week: Thursday on 16 Spieth made a bogey and a group of dudes chanted “overrated”. Within 3 seconds the rest of the crowd started to boo them for the blasphemy. Even the savages have rules."

Homa played the first two rounds with Jordan Spieth and Brian Harman. Interestingly, both Harman and Spieth made the cut in the tournament but Homa settled two strokes behind the cutline of under par 2.

The American had trouble in both rounds of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. He started the tournament on Thursday, February 8, on the tenth hole. He made a birdie on the 11th and then a bogey on the 18th. He shot two more bogeys in the opening round and settled for a score of 2-over par 73.

In the second round of the tournament, Homa made two birdies and scored 2-under-par 69. He finished with a total of even par 142, missing the cut by two strokes.

2024 WM Phoenix Open Saturday's highlights

Seventy-three golfers made the cut following the 36 holes of the tournament on Saturday. Sahith Theegala topped the leaderboard of the second round with a score of under 13.

The golfers teed off for the third round and played some holes but the tournament was suspended due to darkness and the third round would resume on Sunday, February 11.

After the semi-finished third round, Nick Taylor, the tournament's last year's runner-up, took the lead, while Theegala slipped down one position after making two bogeys on the first two holes of the third round on Saturday.

Here is the list of the players who made the cut at the tournament:

1 Nick Taylor -13 (7)

2 Sahith Theegala -12 (7)

T3 Doug Ghim -11 (7)

T3 Andrew Novak -11 (6)

5 Jordan Spieth -10 (9)

T6 Harris English -9 (15)

T6 Davis Thompson -9 (10)

T6 Charley Hoffman -9 (9)

T6 Cameron Young -9 (9)

T10 Billy Horschel -8 (14)

T10 Wyndham Clark -8 (12)

T10 Jake Knapp -8 (10)

T10 Si Woo Kim -8 (10)

T10 Sam Burns -8 (9)

T10 Kurt Kitayama -8 (9)

T10 Justin Thomas -8 (8)

T10 Maverick McNealy -8 (7)

T10 Scottie Scheffler -8 (7)

T19 Shane Lowry -7 (14)

T19 Taylor Montgomery -7 (13)

T19 Hideki Matsuyama -7 (13)

T19 S.H. Kim -7 (11)

T23 Brendon Todd -6 (14)

T23 Nick Hardy -6 (13)

T23 Hayden Buckley -6 (11)

T23 Matt Fitzpatrick -6 (10)

T23 Jhonattan Vegas -6 (9)

T28 Joel Dahmen -5 (14)

T28 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -5 (13)

T28 Corey Conners -5 (13)

T28 Keith Mitchell -5 (12)

T28 Bud Cauley -5 (11)

T28 Ben Griffin -5 (11)

T28 Harry Hall -5 (11)

T28 Adam Scott -5 (10)

T28 Daniel Berger -5 (9)

T37 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -4 (14)

T37 Jim Knous -4 (14)

T37 Martin Laird -4 (14)

T37 Robby Shelton -4 (13)

T37 Eric Cole -4 (13)

T37 Thomas Detry -4 (11)

T37 Justin Suh -4 (10)

T37 Sam Stevens -4 (10)

T37 Tom Hoge -4 (8)

T37 Garrick Higgo -4 (7)

T37 Denny McCarthy -4 (7)

T48 Carson Young -3 (14)

T48 Beau Hossler -3 (14)

T48 Taylor Moore -3 (14)

T48 Matt NeSmith -3 (13)

T48 Zac Blair -3 (12)

T48 Emiliano Grillo -3 (11)

T48 Adam Schenk -3 (11)

T48 Tyson Alexander -3 (9)

T48 Alex Noren -3 (9)

T48 Brian Harman -3 (9)

T48 Ryan Fox -3 (9)

T48 Tom Kim -3 (8)

T60 Tyler Duncan -2 (14)

T60 Nicolo Galletti -2 (14)

T60 Jesse Mueller -2 (13)

T60 Seamus Power -2 (10)

T60 Zach Johnson -2 (10)

T60 Mark Hubbard -2 (9)

T60 Aaron Baddeley -2 (9)

T67 Min Woo Lee -1 (10)

T67 Kevin Chappell -1 (7)

69 Sami Valimaki E (13)

T70 Byeong Hun An +1 (15)

T70 Matt Wallace +1 (11)

T70 Justin Lower +1 (10)

