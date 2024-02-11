When will Round 3 of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open resume? Revised tee times and pairings explored

The third round of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open will resume on Sunday, February 11, at 9:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. MT). The third round of the competition was supposed to take place on Friday, February 10, but it was postponed due to darkness and would instead take place on Sunday.

The bad weather had a big impact on the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. The first round was also halted due to rain and darkness on Thursday, February 8. It was completed on Friday, which caused the second round to be delayed and moved to Saturday.

Unfortunately, the golf course's unplayable state caused the competition to be postponed once again on Saturday morning. Nevertheless, players finished the tournament's 36 holes as conditions improved.

However, the third round was postponed to Sunday. On Saturday, the golfers completed a few holes from their third round. They will play the remaining holes on Sunday.

Following the two rounds of the tournament, Sahith Theegala topped the leaderboard with a score of under 13, followed by Nick Taylor and Andrew Novak. However, after playing a few holes in the third round, Taylor took the lead while Theegala slipped down one position.

2024 WM Phoenix Open leaderboard

Seventy-three golfers made the cut after 36 holes of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open and headed for the third round of the tournament on Saturday. They will tee off on the remaining holes of the third round on Sunday.

Here is the list of the golfers who made the cut following the 36 holes:

1 Nick Taylor -13 (7)

2 Sahith Theegala -12 (7)

T3 Doug Ghim -11 (7)

T3 Andrew Novak -11 (6)

5 Jordan Spieth -10 (9)

T6 Harris English -9 (15)

T6 Davis Thompson -9 (10)

T6 Charley Hoffman -9 (9)

T6 Cameron Young -9 (9)

T10 Billy Horschel -8 (14)

T10 Wyndham Clark -8 (12)

T10 Jake Knapp -8 (10)

T10 Si Woo Kim -8 (10)

T10 Sam Burns -8 (9)

T10 Kurt Kitayama -8 (9)

T10 Justin Thomas -8 (8)

T10 Maverick McNealy -8 (7)

T10 Scottie Scheffler -8 (7)

T19 Shane Lowry -7 (14)

T19 Taylor Montgomery -7 (13)

T19 Hideki Matsuyama -7 (13)

T19 S.H. Kim -7 (11)

T23 Brendon Todd -6 (14)

T23 Nick Hardy -6 (13)

T23 Hayden Buckley -6 (11)

T23 Matt Fitzpatrick -6 (10)

T23 Jhonattan Vegas -6 (9)

T28 Joel Dahmen -5 (14)

T28 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -5 (13)

T28 Corey Conners -5 (13)

T28 Keith Mitchell -5 (12)

T28 Bud Cauley -5 (11)

T28 Ben Griffin -5 (11)

T28 Harry Hall -5 (11)

T28 Adam Scott -5 (10)

T28 Daniel Berger -5 (9)

T37 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -4 (14)

T37 Jim Knous -4 (14)

T37 Martin Laird -4 (14)

T37 Robby Shelton -4 (13)

T37 Eric Cole -4 (13)

T37 Thomas Detry -4 (11)

T37 Justin Suh -4 (10)

T37 Sam Stevens -4 (10)

T37 Tom Hoge -4 (8)

T37 Garrick Higgo -4 (7)

T37 Denny McCarthy -4 (7)

T48 Carson Young -3 (14)

T48 Beau Hossler -3 (14)

T48 Taylor Moore -3 (14)

T48 Matt NeSmith -3 (13)

T48 Zac Blair -3 (12)

T48 Emiliano Grillo -3 (11)

T48 Adam Schenk -3 (11)

T48 Tyson Alexander -3 (9)

T48 Alex Noren -3 (9)

T48 Brian Harman -3 (9)

T48 Ryan Fox -3 (9)

T48 Tom Kim -3 (8)

T60 Tyler Duncan -2 (14)

T60 Nicolo Galletti -2 (14)

T60 Jesse Mueller -2 (13)

T60 Seamus Power -2 (10)

T60 Zach Johnson -2 (10)

T60 Mark Hubbard -2 (9)

T60 Aaron Baddeley -2 (9)

T67 Min Woo Lee -1 (10)

T67 Kevin Chappell -1 (7)

69 Sami Valimaki E (13)

T70 Byeong Hun An +1 (15)

T70 Matt Wallace +1 (11)

T70 Justin Lower +1 (10)

T70 Sungjae Im +1 (8)