Why was Round 3 of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open suspended? All you need to know

Suspensions and delays have set the pace of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, as each day has been marred by stoppages and postponements. The third round, played on Saturday, February 10, was no exception.

The so-called "moving day" of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open was suspended at 6:11 pm (local time), 8:11 pm (Eastern Time), due to darkness. According to the X (formerly Twitter) account PGA Tour Communications, the round will resume at 9:30 am (Eastern Time) this Sunday.

The suspension of the third round of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, due to darkness, is a consequence of similar decisions that have had to be made throughout the event. In fact, the moving day officially began after 4:00 pm (Eastern Time) on Saturday, as the second round was being played.

At the time of the suspension, Canadian Nick Taylor led the 2024 WM Phoenix Open with a score of 13 under. Taylor will re-start on the 7th green with a 5-foot putt for par.

Also on the 7th green will be Sahith Theegala, one of the golfers vying for dominance in the WM Phoenix Open from the start. In Theegala's case, he is in second place, one stroke behind Taylor, and will re-start with a 38-foot putt for birdie.

2024 WM Phoenix Open leaderboard explored

The following was the leaderboard of the PGA Tour's WM Phoenix Open at the time of the suspension of the third round due to darkness. The hole in which each player finished is indicated:

1 Nick Taylor -13 (7)

2 Sahith Theegala -12 (7)

T3 Doug Ghim -11 (7)

T3 Andrew Novak -11 (6)

5 Jordan Spieth -10 (9)

T6 Harris English -9 (15)

T6 Davis Thompson -9 (10)

T6 Charley Hoffman -9 (9)

T6 Cameron Young -9 (9)

T10 Billy Horschel -8 (14)

T10 Wyndham Clark -8 (12)

T10 Jake Knapp -8 (10)

T10 Si Woo Kim -8 (10)

T10 Sam Burns -8 (9)

T10 Kurt Kitayama -8 (9)

T10 Justin Thomas -8 (8)

T10 Maverick McNealy -8 (7)

T10 Scottie Scheffler -8 (7)

T19 Shane Lowry -7 (14)

T19 Taylor Montgomery -7 (13)

T19 Hideki Matsuyama -7 (13)

T19 S.H. Kim -7 (11)

T23 Brendon Todd -6 (14)

T23 Nick Hardy -6 (13)

T23 Hayden Buckley -6 (11)

T23 Matt Fitzpatrick -6 (10)

T23 Jhonattan Vegas -6 (9)

T28 Joel Dahmen -5 (14)

T28 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -5 (13)

T28 Corey Conners -5 (13)

T28 Keith Mitchell -5 (12)

T28 Bud Cauley -5 (11)

T28 Ben Griffin -5 (11)

T28 Harry Hall -5 (11)

T28 Adam Scott -5 (10)

T28 Daniel Berger -5 (9)

T37 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -4 (14)

T37 Jim Knous -4 (14)

T37 Martin Laird -4 (14)

T37 Robby Shelton -4 (13)

T37 Eric Cole -4 (13)

T37 Thomas Detry -4 (11)

T37 Justin Suh -4 (10)

T37 Sam Stevens -4 (10)

T37 Tom Hoge -4 (8)

T37 Garrick Higgo -4 (7)

T37 Denny McCarthy -4 (7)

T48 Carson Young -3 (14)

T48 Beau Hossler -3 (14)

T48 Taylor Moore -3 (14)

T48 Matt NeSmith -3 (13)

T48 Zac Blair -3 (12)

T48 Emiliano Grillo -3 (11)

T48 Adam Schenk -3 (11)

T48 Tyson Alexander -3 (9)

T48 Alex Noren -3 (9)

T48 Brian Harman -3 (9)

T48 Ryan Fox -3 (9)

T48 Tom Kim -3 (8)

T60 Tyler Duncan -2 (14)

T60 Nicolo Galletti -2 (14)

T60 Jesse Mueller -2 (13)

T60 Seamus Power -2 (10)

T60 Zach Johnson -2 (10)

T60 Mark Hubbard -2 (9)

T60 Aaron Baddeley -2 (9)

T67 Min Woo Lee -1 (10)

T67 Kevin Chappell -1 (7)

69 Sami Valimaki E (13)

T70 Byeong Hun An +1 (15)

T70 Matt Wallace +1 (11)

T70 Justin Lower +1 (10)

T70 Sungjae Im +1 (8)

During the third round of the WM Phoenix Open, there were also incidents of disorder. So much so that the event authorities were forced to stop the sale of alcoholic beverages in the stands.