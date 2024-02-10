Second round of WM Phoenix Open suspended due to unplayable course conditions

The second round of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open was again suspended due to unplayable course conditions, as per a recent report.

The golfers started their game at 7:34 a.m. MT but the play was suspended at 7:52 a.m. MT. The players are being held at their positions and are yet to complete their game.

Following the semi-finished tournament round, Andrew Novak is in the lead with last year's runner-up Nick Taylor. They completed 36 holes and settled for a score of 12 under par.

The projected cutline of the tournament is under 1 and at the time of writing, more than half of the field has yet to complete their game.

The 2024 WM Phoenix Open started with its inaugural round on Thursday, February 8 but was suspended due to darkness. The first round resumed on Friday in parallel with the second round but only 48 golfers could compete in their second round on February 9.

The second round was resumed on Saturday morning but was soon again suspended.

2024 WM Phoenix Open leaderboard

Here is the leaderboard of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open following Friday's game:

T1. Andrew Novak: -12

T1. Nick Taylor: -12

3. Maverick McNealy: -10

4. Doug Ghim: -9

T5. Scottie Scheffler: -8

T5. Justin Thomas: -8

T5. Cameron Young: -8

T5. Ryan Fox: -8

T9. Charley Hoffman: -7

T9. Kurt Kitayama: -7

T9. Sam Burns: -7

T9. Daniel Berger: -7

T9. Jhonattan Vegas: -7

T14. Sam Stevens: -6

T14. Si Woo Kim: -6

T14. Justin Suh: -6

T14. Sahith Theegala: -6

T18. Bud Cauley: -5

T18. Thomas Detry: -5

T18. Zac Blair: -5

T18. Keith Mitchell: -5

T18. Wyndham Clark: -5

T18. Hideki Matsuyama: -5

T18. Nick Hardy: -5

T18. Corey Conners: -5

T18. Taylor Montgomery: -5

T18. Jake Knapp: -5

T28. Tyler Duncan: -4

T28. Byeong Hun An: -4

T28. Beau Hossler: -4

T28. Robby Shelton: -4

T28. Sami Valimaki: -4

T28. Kevin Yu: -4

T28. Aaron Baddeley: -4

T28. Shane Lowry: -4

T28. SH Kim: -4

T37. Taylor Moore: -3

T37. Billy Horschel: -3

T37. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -3

T37. Jesse Mueller: -3

T37. Mark Hubbard: -3

T37. Adrien Dumont de Chassart: -3

T37. Alexander Björk: -3

T37. Jim Knous: -3

T37. Davis Thompson: -3

T37. Jordan Spieth: -3

T47. Harry Hall: -2

T47. Min Woo Lee: -2

T47. Adam Scott: -2

T47. Seamus Power: -2

T47. Zach Johnson: -2

T47. Matt NeSmith: -2

T47. Troy Merritt: -2

T47. Martin Laird: -2

T47. Tyson Alexander: -2

T47. Joel Dahmen: -2

T47. Luke Donald: -2

T47. Alex Noren: -2

T47. Eric Cole: -2

T47. Matt Fitzpatrick: -2

T61. Sam Ryder: -1

T61. Will Gordon: -1

T61. Stewart Cink: -1

T61. JT Poston: -1

T61. Camilo Villegas: -1

T61. Cameron Champ: -1

T61. Justin Lower: -1

T61. Michael Kim: -1

T61. Carson Young: -1

T61. Brian Harman: -1

T61. Emiliano Grillo: -1

T61. Adam Schenk: -1

T61. Sungjae Im: -1

T61. Tom Hoge: -1

T61. Brendon Todd: -1

T61. Hayden Buckley: -1

T61. Chris Gotterup: -1.