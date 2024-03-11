The Riviera is known to be one of the toughest courses on the PGA Tour circuit, and Scottie Scheffler certainly agrees. The World No. 1 finished T10 at the Genesis Invitational played at the Riviera from February 15 to 18.

The very next week, Scottie Scheffler had a sit-down interview with the PGA Tour to talk about course architecture. He also talked about the TPC Sawgrass course, as well as the Riviera course. When asked whether he liked the Riviera, Scheffler said (via the PGA Tour):

"No. It's so frustrating to play. It might be my least favorite, but also my favorite. Teddy (Scott, Scheffler’s caddie) compared it to playing the slots. Eventually you're going to lose, but that one time you're going to get it, and things are going to light up and we're going to win. It's going to be awesome, but every other time you're going to lose."

Scheffler finished T10 at the Genesis Invitational. He followed it up the next week with a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler wins Arnold Palmer Invitational by five strokes

Scottie Scheffler ran away with the win at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational by a whopping five strokes. Wyndham Clark finished in second place while Shane Lowry finished in sole third place.

Scottie Scheffler and Clark were the only two golfers who had rounds under par on the final day of the tournament. Speaking about his win, Scheffler said (via the Guardian):

“I know that I can putt really well. It isn’t like I have been a bad putter my whole career. I just had a spell that was tough. Golf looks pretty easy on TV. When you are out here competing on the PGA Tour, it is difficult. There had been a lot of chatter about my game and where it was at. So it was nice to come here and perform so well under pressure.”

This is Scheffler's second win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in the last three years, after his last win in 2022. The next event on the PGA Tour will be the Players Championship, which will be held from March 14-17. Needless to say, Scheffler will enter the tournament as a heavy favorite.