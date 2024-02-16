2024 Genesis Invitational: Key stats and updates about the infamous 10th hole at the Riviera golf course 

Riviera is one of the most difficult golf courses among those that regularly host PGA Tour tournaments. As if its set of fairways, bunkers, and greens were not tough enough, the course has one of the most difficult holes in the world, the 10th one.

It is a short par 4, as it is only 301 yards (for The Genesis Invitational 2024). However, only a few players dare to go for the green due to the creativity of its designer, George C. Thomas Jr.

Thomas Jr. decided to surround the green with three sand bunkers, one of which is located directly in front of the fairway. There is no way to find the green from the tee, without the ball flying over this bunker.

This is the root cause of most players seeking the fairway. However, this possibility did not go unnoticed by Thomas Jr., who added another difficulty to the hole, a sand bunker that runs completely across the fairway about 150 yards off the tee.

The result is that only 62.45% of players have reached the green in regulations inside 75 yards on the 10th hole at Riviera Country Club since 2013. To put that in perspective, the second most difficult hole on the PGA Tour in this aspect is the 5th hole at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead course. 70.56% of players have reached the green in regulation there in the same period and the same distance.

The green itself is also to be respected. Depending on where the hole is located, putts may run downhill, or players may have only a few feet of green to get the ball out of a bunker without falling into another one.

This has led the course authorities to revise and update the green several times over the past few years. Nevertheless, it remains a difficult challenge.

Other crazy stats about the 10th hole at Riviera golf course

The 10th hole of the Riviera golf course holds impressive records at the PGA Tour level. Here are some of them (via Golfweek):

In the last 20 years, only 5,376 players (61.5%) sought the green off the tee.

Only 177 of their tee shots hit the green.

Matt Kuchar has made it four times (all-time leader).

70% of those tee shots ended in par or better.

CT Pan has played the hole 16 times and has never made a bogey.

Only 12 players have scored 8 under or better on Riviera's 10th hole since 2010.

The Riviera Country Club hosts the Genesis Invitational every year. The 2024 edition began on Thursday, February 15, and is being led by Patrick Cantlay after the first 18 holes. Cam Davis, Luke List, and Jason Day are in second place, one stroke behind the leader.