“Every day I had a bad day” - Matthieu Pavon credits positivity and self-investment for transforming golf challenges into success

Matthieu Pavon emerged victorious at the Farmers Insurance Open. Somewhat unheralded, the French golfer's victory was a bit of a surprise given the field that had some really good names. Nevertheless, Pavon took the trophy and had the opportunity to reflect on his journey.

It was not without its challenges, but the golfer took everything with a bit of optimism and that helped keep him going. He told himself that he was fortunate to even be out there, and it helped shape him into the winning golfer he is today.

Pavon said at a press conference:

"The thing is, not being great when you're young, you don't have much expectations. They're not really high to be fair. So every day I had a bad day on the golf course was kiind of normal and every day I had a good one was amazing. So I always had positivity coming to me."

He added:

"I think it's just hard work and belief. I mean if you believe you're capable to do it and you can do it. I've found in my life so many great people that invested a lot in my stuff... It's all about investment and I show it to invest in yourself and believe you can achieve pretty much everything."

Pavon took the crown by one stroke over Nicolai Hojgaard after a wonderful and historic performance.

How Matthieu Pavon landed in the golf world

Matthieu Pavon had not played golf until he was 17. He had been a soccer player like his father until he came to the United States at that age and began taking golf lessons. Fifteen years later, he's a champion in the sport.

Eventually moving away from soccer thanks to the pressure of his father's stature in the sport, he took lessons with Ken Martin, the longtime caddie of Sandy Lyle. That was what spurred him to dream of one day making it to the PGA Tour.

Via the Tour website, he said:

“I loved everything about America, the mentality, the sport, everything you guys do. It feels like I'm an American somehow."

It didn't go swimmingly, though. The Frenchman had to eventually return home to his country with serious doubts as to whether or not he could even make it in the sport.

Matthieu Pavon earned a PGA Tour win

He had had little success as an amateur and wasn't sure if he'd ever make the Tour like he wanted to. Pavon eventually switched up some mechanics that were hindering him and slowly began to make progress after he briefly considered quitting.

Eventually, he made it work and made it to the PGA Tour, though with great difficulty. He said:

“I had almost no pressure coming, playing in America. It's like it's just an opportunity. If I fail, I could just go back to Europe and I start again. So it was just like trying to do your best every day, enjoy every moment.”

Now, he's winning tournaments and making a name for himself in the sport he had been dreaming of for over a decade.