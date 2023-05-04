Matthieu Pavon impresses with dream opening round score at DS Automobiles Italian Open

Matthieu Pavon is off to an incredible start at the DS Automobiles Italian Open.

The world number 164 golfer shot incredibly well to open the tournament, posting under par nearly every single time. He's -8 at the time of writing.

It's been a dream start to the tournament for Pavon, who is currently on the DP World Tour. If he keeps it up, he's in line for a very nice payday. Anything is possible and he's no guarantee to win, but he is a safe bet to finish pretty well after this unbelievable start.

Here's what he stands to make depending on his placement at the end of the weekend:

Win - $552,500

2nd - $357,500

3rd - $204,750

4th - $162,500

5th - $137,800

6th - $113,750

7th - $97,500

8th - $81,250

9th - $72,800

10th - $65,000

11th - $59,800

12th - $55,900

13th - $52,325

14th - $49,725

15th - $47,775

16th - $45,825

17th - $43,875

18th - $41,925

19th - $40,300

20th - $39,000

The DS Automobiles Italian Open has a 36-hole cut, but it feels safe to assume that Pavon will be well within that. It would take a lot for him to stumble after the -8 start he's gotten off to.

No LIV Golf members at DS Automobiles Italian Open

The DS Automobiles Italian Open does not have any LIV members present. After much deliberation on whether or not they'd even be allowed to participate, the DP World Tour ruled that they could not participate in any events, beginning with the DS Automobiles Italian Open.

LIV Golf members are not at the DS Automobiles Italian Open

Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, and Lee Westwood are among the golfers to have resigned as a result. The Tour offered a statement via Yahoo! Sports:

“The DP World Tour would like to take this opportunity to thank the four players for the contribution they have made to the Tour and in particular to Sergio, Ian and Lee for the significant part they have played in Europe’s success in the Ryder Cup over many years."

"Their resignations, however, along with the sanctions imposed upon them, are a consequence of their own choices.”

Not only were LIV members barred from the Tour, they will see sanctions imposed upon them. These golfers were among the biggest advocates for the rebel tour, so their resignations doesn't come as a surprise.

They wanted to remain on the DP World Tour, but the courts and tour did not allow that. Thus, they walked away.

Poll : 0 votes