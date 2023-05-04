How much will golfers win at the 2023 Italian Open at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club? Prize purse explored

The 2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open is currently underway at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, the venue for this year’s Ryder Cup. The event teed off on Thursday, marking the DP World Tour’s return to Europe after back-to-back Asian outings.

The Italian Open, held at the Marco Simone GC, finds importance as golfers look to ready themselves for the Ryder Cup. With less than five months until the biennial tournament, players seem to be eyeing valuable points to gain automatic qualification to the prestigious team event. Apart from the points, the players will also be competing for the event’s $3.25 million prize purse.

2023 Italian Open prize money

The Italian Open features a 156-player field, headlined by defending champion Robert MacIntrye. The 20th event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule, the Open also features the likes of Jordan Smith and Yannik Paul, among other top contenders. The top names on the European circuit are playing for the $3.25 million purse on offer.

The event, which marks the beginning of the European tour’s continental run, also boasts one of the biggest winner’s share on the tour. According to the DP World Tour prize money distribution system, the winner of the Italian Open will bag $552,500. While the champion golfer takes the major share of the purse, the runner-up will settle for a $357,500 paycheck. The golfer finishing third will win $204,750, while the fourth-placed finisher will return home with $162,500.

The Italian Open has a 36-hole cut, which ensures prize money checks for the top 65 golfers and ties on the final leaderboard. Interestingly, the golfer finishing last on the 65-man leaderboard will earn $7,800 for his efforts.

Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the DP World Tour event:

WIN - $552,500

2nd - $357,500

3rd - $204,750

4th - $162,500

5th - $137,800

6th - $113,750

7th - $97,500

8th - $81,250

9th - $72,800

10th - $65,000

11th - $59,800

12th - $55,900

13th - $52,325

14th - $49,725

15th - $47,775

16th - $45,825

17th - $43,875

18th - $41,925

19th - $40,300

20th - $39,000

21st - $37,700

22nd - $36,725

23rd - $35,750

24th - $34,775

25th - $33,800

26th - $32,825

27th - $31,850

28th - $30,875

29th - $29,900

30th - $28,925

31st - $27,950

32nd - $26,975

33rd - $26,000

34th - $25,025

35th - $24,050

36th - $23,075

37th - $22,425

38th - $21,775

39th - $21,125

40th - $20,475

41st - $19,825

42nd - $19,175

43rd - $18,525

44th - $17,875

45th - $17,225

46th - $16,575

47th - $15,925

48th - $15,275

49th - $14,625

50th - $13,975

51st - $13,325

52nd - $12,675

53rd - $12,025

54th - $11,375

55th - $11,050

56th - $10,725

57th - $10,400

58th - $10,075

59th - $9,750

60th - $9,425

61st - $9,100

62nd - $8,775

63rd - $8,450

64th - $8,125

65th - $7,800

Daily updates on the 2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open, including tee times, will be updated.

Poll : 0 votes