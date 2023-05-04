How much will golfers win at the 2023 Italian Open at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club? Prize purse explored

The 2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open is currently underway at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, the venue for this year’s Ryder Cup. The event teed off on Thursday, marking the DP World Tour’s return to Europe after back-to-back Asian outings.
The Italian Open, held at the Marco Simone GC, finds importance as golfers look to ready themselves for the Ryder Cup. With less than five months until the biennial tournament, players seem to be eyeing valuable points to gain automatic qualification to the prestigious team event. Apart from the points, the players will also be competing for the event’s $3.25 million prize purse.
2023 Italian Open prize money
The Italian Open features a 156-player field, headlined by defending champion Robert MacIntrye. The 20th event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule, the Open also features the likes of Jordan Smith and Yannik Paul, among other top contenders. The top names on the European circuit are playing for the $3.25 million purse on offer.
The event, which marks the beginning of the European tour’s continental run, also boasts one of the biggest winner’s share on the tour. According to the DP World Tour prize money distribution system, the winner of the Italian Open will bag $552,500. While the champion golfer takes the major share of the purse, the runner-up will settle for a $357,500 paycheck. The golfer finishing third will win $204,750, while the fourth-placed finisher will return home with $162,500.
The Italian Open has a 36-hole cut, which ensures prize money checks for the top 65 golfers and ties on the final leaderboard. Interestingly, the golfer finishing last on the 65-man leaderboard will earn $7,800 for his efforts.
Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the DP World Tour event:
- WIN - $552,500
- 2nd - $357,500
- 3rd - $204,750
- 4th - $162,500
- 5th - $137,800
- 6th - $113,750
- 7th - $97,500
- 8th - $81,250
- 9th - $72,800
- 10th - $65,000
- 11th - $59,800
- 12th - $55,900
- 13th - $52,325
- 14th - $49,725
- 15th - $47,775
- 16th - $45,825
- 17th - $43,875
- 18th - $41,925
- 19th - $40,300
- 20th - $39,000
- 21st - $37,700
- 22nd - $36,725
- 23rd - $35,750
- 24th - $34,775
- 25th - $33,800
- 26th - $32,825
- 27th - $31,850
- 28th - $30,875
- 29th - $29,900
- 30th - $28,925
- 31st - $27,950
- 32nd - $26,975
- 33rd - $26,000
- 34th - $25,025
- 35th - $24,050
- 36th - $23,075
- 37th - $22,425
- 38th - $21,775
- 39th - $21,125
- 40th - $20,475
- 41st - $19,825
- 42nd - $19,175
- 43rd - $18,525
- 44th - $17,875
- 45th - $17,225
- 46th - $16,575
- 47th - $15,925
- 48th - $15,275
- 49th - $14,625
- 50th - $13,975
- 51st - $13,325
- 52nd - $12,675
- 53rd - $12,025
- 54th - $11,375
- 55th - $11,050
- 56th - $10,725
- 57th - $10,400
- 58th - $10,075
- 59th - $9,750
- 60th - $9,425
- 61st - $9,100
- 62nd - $8,775
- 63rd - $8,450
- 64th - $8,125
- 65th - $7,800
