“Every day you are not practicing, someone is getting better than you” - Bryson DeChambeau hands out solid advice to junior golfers

LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau gave some valuable advice to the young budding golfers while on break from professional tournaments. With LIV Golf's third season set to start in February, DeChambeau will have plenty of time to relish his holiday away from the golf course.
The former PGA Tour player recently made an appearance on the Good Good Golf podcast, where he discussed his practice routine and offered some advice to the upcoming generation of golfers. He advised anyone who wished to pursue a career in golf to never skip a practice session.
The American advised junior golfers to practice every day. He believed that one should participate in a lot of junior competitions as it would help them further hone their golfing skills.
"Play a lot of junior events, be dedicated, practice every day, get one percent better. I know it's cliche. I had this saying, Ben Hogan, that defined my life, 'Every day you are not practicing is a day someone is getting better than you' and it's just stuck with me forever. It's Ben Hogan's quote. And I leave that to the junior golfers that wanted to know how to get better, 'you have to dig out of the dirt," said Bryson DeChambeau, via Crushers GC's official X account.
Bryson DeChambeau has enjoyed a prosperous season on LIV Golf in 2023. The Crushers GC captain won two tournaments on the Saudi circuit and finished in fourth place in the season-ending standings.
A quick recap of Bryson DeChambeau's performance in 2023
DeChambeau competed in all 14 tournaments of LIV Golf in 2023. He started the year with a T23 finish at the LIV Golf Mayakoba event. He scored 72, 73, and 68 in three rounds to finish in the top 25 in the limited field of 48 golfers.
Finishing T5 at the Tulsa event marked his first top-10 result of the season. After that, he finished second at the Andalucia tournament, T9 at the DC event, and T11 at the London tournament. DeChambeau emerged victorious in both the Greenbrier and LIV Golf Chicago tournaments.
The 30-year-old has also played in all four majors in 2023 and made the cut in three of them.
Here are the results of all the tournaments Bryson DeChambeau played in 2023:
LIV Golf
LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba
- Venue: El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba
- Result: T23
- Score: 72-73-68
LIV Golf Invitational Tucson
- Venue: The Gallery Golf Club
- Result: T44
- Score: 72-75-73
LIV Golf Invitational Orlando
- Venue: Orange County National
- Result: T16
- Score: 70-69-67
LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide
- Venue: The Grange Golf Club
- Result: T26
- Score: 73-65-69
LIV Golf Invitational Singapore
- Venue: Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course)
- Result: T19
- Score: 66-70-70
LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa
- Venue: Cedar Ridge Country Club
- Result: T5
- Score: 68-63-67
LIV Golf Invitational DC
- Venue: Trump National Golf Club
- Result: T9
- Score: 70-70-70
LIV Golf Invitational Andalucía
- Venue: Real Club Valderrama
- Result: 2
- Score: 70-63-69
LIV Golf Invitational London
- Venue: Centurion Club
- Result: T11
- Score: 70-67-68
LIV Golf Invitational Greenbrier
- Venue: The Old White Course
- Result: 1
- Score: 68-61-58
LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster
- Venue: Trump National Golf Club (Bedminster)
- Result: T18
- Score: 73-73-68
LIV Golf Invitational Chicago
- Venue: Rich Harvest Farms
- Result: 1
- Score: 68-69-63
LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah
- Venue: Royal Greens G&CC
- Result: T11
- Score: 69-63-70
LIV Golf Invitational Miami - Stroke Play
- Venue: Trump National Doral Golf Course
- Result: T5
- Score: 67 67
Major Tournaments
Masters Tournament
- Venue: Augusta National Golf Club
- Result: Missed Cut
- Score: 74-74
PGA Championship
- Venue: Oak Hill Country Club
- Result: T4
- Score: 66-71-70-70
U.S. Open
- Venue: Los Angeles Country Club
- Result: T20
- Score: 67-72-68-74
The Open
- Venue: Royal Liverpool GC
- Result: T60
- Score: 74-70-74-73
Bryson DeChambeau is expected to next compete at the LIV Golf Mayakoba event, which will take place in February 2024.