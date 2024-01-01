“Every day you are not practicing, someone is getting better than you” - Bryson DeChambeau hands out solid advice to junior golfers

LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau gave some valuable advice to the young budding golfers while on break from professional tournaments. With LIV Golf's third season set to start in February, DeChambeau will have plenty of time to relish his holiday away from the golf course.

The former PGA Tour player recently made an appearance on the Good Good Golf podcast, where he discussed his practice routine and offered some advice to the upcoming generation of golfers. He advised anyone who wished to pursue a career in golf to never skip a practice session.

The American advised junior golfers to practice every day. He believed that one should participate in a lot of junior competitions as it would help them further hone their golfing skills.

"Play a lot of junior events, be dedicated, practice every day, get one percent better. I know it's cliche. I had this saying, Ben Hogan, that defined my life, 'Every day you are not practicing is a day someone is getting better than you' and it's just stuck with me forever. It's Ben Hogan's quote. And I leave that to the junior golfers that wanted to know how to get better, 'you have to dig out of the dirt," said Bryson DeChambeau, via Crushers GC's official X account.

Bryson DeChambeau has enjoyed a prosperous season on LIV Golf in 2023. The Crushers GC captain won two tournaments on the Saudi circuit and finished in fourth place in the season-ending standings.

A quick recap of Bryson DeChambeau's performance in 2023

DeChambeau competed in all 14 tournaments of LIV Golf in 2023. He started the year with a T23 finish at the LIV Golf Mayakoba event. He scored 72, 73, and 68 in three rounds to finish in the top 25 in the limited field of 48 golfers.

Finishing T5 at the Tulsa event marked his first top-10 result of the season. After that, he finished second at the Andalucia tournament, T9 at the DC event, and T11 at the London tournament. DeChambeau emerged victorious in both the Greenbrier and LIV Golf Chicago tournaments.

The 30-year-old has also played in all four majors in 2023 and made the cut in three of them.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Bryson DeChambeau played in 2023:

LIV Golf

LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba

Venue: El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba

Result: T23

Score: 72-73-68

LIV Golf Invitational Tucson

Venue: The Gallery Golf Club

Result: T44

Score: 72-75-73

LIV Golf Invitational Orlando

Venue: Orange County National

Result: T16

Score: 70-69-67

LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide

Venue: The Grange Golf Club

Result: T26

Score: 73-65-69

LIV Golf Invitational Singapore

Venue: Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course)

Result: T19

Score: 66-70-70

LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa

Venue: Cedar Ridge Country Club

Result: T5

Score: 68-63-67

LIV Golf Invitational DC

Venue: Trump National Golf Club

Result: T9

Score: 70-70-70

LIV Golf Invitational Andalucía

Venue: Real Club Valderrama

Result: 2

Score: 70-63-69

LIV Golf Invitational London

Venue: Centurion Club

Result: T11

Score: 70-67-68

LIV Golf Invitational Greenbrier

Venue: The Old White Course

Result: 1

Score: 68-61-58

LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster

Venue: Trump National Golf Club (Bedminster)

Result: T18

Score: 73-73-68

LIV Golf Invitational Chicago

Venue: Rich Harvest Farms

Result: 1

Score: 68-69-63

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah

Venue: Royal Greens G&CC

Result: T11

Score: 69-63-70

LIV Golf Invitational Miami - Stroke Play

Venue: Trump National Doral Golf Course

Result: T5

Score: 67 67

Major Tournaments

Masters Tournament

Venue: Augusta National Golf Club

Result: Missed Cut

Score: 74-74

PGA Championship

Venue: Oak Hill Country Club

Result: T4

Score: 66-71-70-70

U.S. Open

Venue: Los Angeles Country Club

Result: T20

Score: 67-72-68-74

The Open

Venue: Royal Liverpool GC

Result: T60

Score: 74-70-74-73

Bryson DeChambeau is expected to next compete at the LIV Golf Mayakoba event, which will take place in February 2024.