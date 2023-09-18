Ex-Captain Catriona Matthew shares insights and strategies ahead of 2023 Solheim Cup 

The stage is all set for the 2023 Solheim Cup, as the US and European Teams have arrived at the Finca Cortesin in Casares, Spain. The pressure is on for both team to perform at the Solheim Cup to try and lift the trophy at the binneal tournament.

However, what are the captains thinking just about now? Solheim Cup ex-captain Catriona Matthew shared what she went through during her experience. The nine time Solheim cup participant led the European side to victory in 2019 and 2021.

She walked through the entire experience of captaincy during the Solheim Cup, beginning with getting the team dynamics all correct. All team members must be comfortable with each other.

"For me, it was more about mixing up the team, maybe putting the more experienced players out with the rookies. I wanted them all chatting to each other, no one left on the outside. The last thing you want in any team is a clique forming," said Catriona Matthew via Golf Digest.

As a captain, Matthew had observed all her players well, and knew what the pairings would look like going into the first day of the tournament. She did not focus much on the practice rounds, where she found herself also not performing well.

"Only on the second and third practice days did I begin putting them out in with those they were likely to be paired with. It’s good to let them know that, even if I didn’t give them official notification until a little later."

Catriona Matthew talks about the importance of pairings during Solheim Cup

The importance of team dynamics is plays a significant role in the functioning and winning of a team. Needless to say, there is a key element of collaboration between the vets and the rookies. The rookies, of course enthusiastic to perform on all days, need a bit of pulling back by the vets in order to make sure they can perform at their maximum potential.

She also talked about the basis on which she made her pairings, which included the make-up of the golf course and the players.

"A lot depends on the make-up of the golf course. Are the par 5s reachable in two? Are the par 3s mostly odd-numbered or even-numbered? Then I looked at the players. Who are the best drivers? Who are the best iron players? Who are the best putters? Then I tried to fit them to the holes where they could use those strengths."

Catriona Matthew understood the importance of getting all players to play atleast once on the first day of the tournament. The 2023 Solheim Cup will involve a lot of strategy making from both teams, in an intense head to head match up.