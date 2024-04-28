Ex-CEO of American Media makes big claim about Tiger Woods’ sex scandal during New York vs Trump trial

Shocking reports about Tiger Woods' sex scandal have come to light amidst the New York vs. Trump trial. There has been a lot to unpack when it comes to Tiger Woods' scandal in 2009, where he cheated on his then-wife Elin Nordegren.

However, long before the infamous incident, there had been reports of Tiger Woods being seen with an alleged mistress, Mindy Lawton. The reports were limited to speculations and the matter was never explored further. In the New York vs. Trump trial, however, ex-CEO of American Media Inc., David Pecker claimed that the reports were in fact true.

Pecker testified in the trial and claimed that he bought photos of Tiger Woods and Lawton clicked in a church parking lot. He then allegedly used these photos as blackmail in exchange for Tiger Woods to appear on the cover of the magazine.

Needless to say, Woods appeared in the August 2007 issue of Men's Fitness. Not only was he on the cover, but also gave an extensive 12-page interview about his diet, regimen, and other details- leaving the world of golf mystified. Ultimately in 2009, Woods' affairs were revealed to the world, after which he underwent a divorce from his wife Elin Nordegren.

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren friends after 15 years of separation

Woods and Elin Nordegren split in 2009 after his history of infidelity came to light. Woods issued a public apology after his marriage was dissolved, stating the regret he felt towards his wife and children. Speaking via The Guardian, he said:

"I want to say again to everyone that I am profoundly sorry and that I ask forgiveness. It may not be possible to repair the damage I've done, but I want to do my best to try. I need to focus my attention on being a better husband, father, and person."

15 years after their separation, Woods and Nordegren are now friends, a source told PEOPLE magazine. They have been co-parenting their son Charlie Woods, and are now good friends.

"They're friends now," the source said. "Everything that happened in the past is in the past. They both decided to be adults and to do what was best for the kids. So they get along really well. Tiger says really great things about Elin. He never complains about her, ever. The kids love them both."

Charlie Woods is following in the footsteps of his father, as he has already begun his golf career, playing at various amateur golf tournaments.