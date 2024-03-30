Tiger Woods' former spouse Elin Nordegren embraces dream life 15 years after separation

Tiger Woods' ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, has moved on from her ugly divorce and is living her dream life with her partner, Jordan Cameron, and their children.

Tiger Woods and Nordregren got divorced in 2006 after the veteran golfer was caught cheating on her with multiple women. However, it has been a long time since then, and both have moved on for their kids and taken up the co-parenting role responsibly.

Elin and Charlie Woods are the parents of Sam and Charlie Woods. Charlie is now bursting into the golf scene, and the spotlight is on him for being the legend's son.

As per reports, both Elin and Woods share a cordial relationship. In one of the interviews, Woods referred to her as his best friend and praised her for her dedication to their children's upbringing.

"We both know that the most important things in our lives are our kids," he said as per Hello Magazine.

Earlier this week, both were spotted together at the state championship ring ceremony for Charlie at Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida.

Both looked like proud parents as their son was being felicitated by the school. It's commendable how both of them have handled things maturely and are now standing together for their kids.

Is Tiger Woods playing in the Valero Texas Open?

Tiger Woods will not be competing at the Valero Texas Open, the next stop of the PGA Tour. The event will take place from Thursday, Apr. 4, to Sunday, Apr. 11, at TPC San Antonio in Texas. For the uninitiated, it's the last event before the Masters Tournament, the first major of the season.

Woods, who hasn't played since the Genesis Invitational, is expected to return at the Masters Tournament. He's a five-time winner at the Augusta National, where his last win came in 2019. Moreover, he has also made 23 straight cuts and needs one more weekend to create the record.

While the 82-time winner on the PGA Tour is not competing at the Valero Texas Open, the field will be graced by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama. The purse size of the event is $9.2 million, while the winner will bag $1.656 million.

Correy Conners is the defending champion at TPC San Antonio. Last year, he won his second title, beating Sam Stevens by a stroke.