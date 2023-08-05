Ex-con released from prison targeting golf return after serving 30-month prison sentence

Ex-pro golfer and ex-convict Angel Cabrera is being released from prison after serving 30 months for domestic violence and other charges. The first thing he is doing is planning a return to golf. Cabrera is a two-time major winner.

Cabrera is a Masters and US Open winner and is on parole until 2024. This means he cannot travel until then, and the Masters has until 2025 to decide whether this particular Masters champion will be welcomed back, as per custom, or not.

Even if the Tours are still making their decisions, the future is pretty clear for Cabrera. He wants to relaunch his golf career and has made it clear to his long-time coach Charlie Epps. Speaking via the Telegraph, Epps spoke about Cabrera's future plans:

“It’s been a rough go. He was in prison in Brazil and then Argentina. He’s weathered the storm, and it’s taught him a couple of very important lessons. He’s admitted that. He’ll probably get out some time in the summer, and he’s already at a halfway house. He wants to continue playing golf at the highest level, the good Lord willing. I always welcome him. We’re just waiting for him to come home.”

DP Tour, PGA Tour, major championships yet to declare whether Angel Cabrera will be allowed to play competitive golf again

The Masters has not declared anything about Cabrera's status yet and the same goes for the US Senior Tour. However, the DP World Tour has made it abundantly clear that Cabrera, who is an honorary member, has no expemptions for their tournaments.

There has also been no decision on whether Cabrera can go through the school of qualifying for the Legends Tour. Nicknamed El Pato, Cabrera just said a few words after being released:

“I just want to go home, be with my family and start a new phase of my life."

Throughout the trial, Cabrera maintained his innocence but was found guilty. Prior to his trials, Cabrera won three times on the PGA Tour and five times on the European Tour. He won the US Open in 2007 and the Masters in 2009.