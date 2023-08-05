How much is Angel Cabrera worth? Former golfer's career earnings and net worth explored

Angel Cabrera is one of the most successful Argentine golfers. He has won two major tournaments in his career and that has added a substantial amount to his net worth.
His net worth is estimated to be approximately $15 million by Celebrity Net Worth. His official event profits have contributed significantly to his entire net worth. Aside from that, the golfer made a significant sum from unofficial competitions.
Angel Cabrera has won 53 professional events in his career, which has contributed significantly to his overall income. Having turned professional in 1989, Cabrera has played most of his tournaments in his country.
He failed three of his initial attempts to qualify for the European Tour. However, he finally earned the Tour card in 1996 and went on to win five events including the prestigious BMW Championship.
He has won 23 events on the Argentine Tour, six on the Cordoba Tour, and nine on the other tours. He has also won three PGA Tour events and two majors.
Cabrera won the Masters in 2009 after defeating Chad Campbell and Kenny Perry in a playoff and a few years later in 2013 finished second at the tournament.
Angel Cabrera last played at The Masters in 2019 where he finished in T86 position. He has been away from the golf course after the golfer was sentenced to jail for three years and ten months in 2021. He was recently released on parole after spending 30 months in prison
Angel Cabrera's career earnings
According to Spotrac, Cabrera's total career earnings are $12,541,280 including $12,121,280 from official tournaments and $420,000 from unofficial tournaments. He started his professional journey in 1997 winning $10,315 from official tournaments.
His highest career earnings were recorded in 2009 when he won the Masters. Cabrera made $2,925,472 that year, including $2,625,440 from the official tournament and $300,000 in unofficial tournaments.
Here are the career earnings of Angel Cabrera over the years:
2018
- Official earnings: $20,353
- Total earnings: $20,353
2017
- Official earnings: $210,479
- Total earnings: $210,479
2016
- Official earnings: $66,180
- Total earnings: $66,180
2015
- Official earnings: $14,317
- Total earnings: $14,317
2013
- Official earnings: $1,791,183
- Total earnings: $1,791,183
2012
- Official earnings: $283,385
- Total earnings: $283,385
2011
- Official earnings: $612,860
- Unofficial earnings: $42,500
- Total earnings: $655,360
2010
- Official earnings: $1,266,440
- Total earnings: $1,266,440
2009
- Official earnings: $2,625,472
- Unofficial earnings: $300,000
- Total earnings: $2,925,472
2008
- Official earnings: $868,182
- Total earnings: $868,182
2007
- Official earnings: $1,661,106
- Total earnings: $1,661,106
2006
- Official earnings: $623,504
- Total earnings: $623,504
2005
- Official earnings: $242,028
- Total earnings: $242,028
2004
- Official earnings: $237,839
- Total earnings: $237,839
2003
- Official earnings: $372,252
- Unofficial earnings: $27,500
- Total earnings: $399,752
2002
- Official earnings: $632,546
- Total earnings: $632,546
2001
- Official earnings: $337,105
- Total earnings: $337,105
2000
- Official earnings: $78,256
- Total earnings: $78,256
1999
- Official earnings: $167,480
- Unofficial earnings: $50,000
- Total earnings: $217,480
1997
- Official earnings: $10,315
- Total earnings: $10,315