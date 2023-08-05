How much is Angel Cabrera worth? Former golfer's career earnings and net worth explored

Angel Cabrera is one of the most successful Argentine golfers. He has won two major tournaments in his career and that has added a substantial amount to his net worth.

His net worth is estimated to be approximately $15 million by Celebrity Net Worth. His official event profits have contributed significantly to his entire net worth. Aside from that, the golfer made a significant sum from unofficial competitions.

Angel Cabrera has won 53 professional events in his career, which has contributed significantly to his overall income. Having turned professional in 1989, Cabrera has played most of his tournaments in his country.

He failed three of his initial attempts to qualify for the European Tour. However, he finally earned the Tour card in 1996 and went on to win five events including the prestigious BMW Championship.

He has won 23 events on the Argentine Tour, six on the Cordoba Tour, and nine on the other tours. He has also won three PGA Tour events and two majors.

Cabrera won the Masters in 2009 after defeating Chad Campbell and Kenny Perry in a playoff and a few years later in 2013 finished second at the tournament.

Angel Cabrera last played at The Masters in 2019 where he finished in T86 position. He has been away from the golf course after the golfer was sentenced to jail for three years and ten months in 2021. He was recently released on parole after spending 30 months in prison

Angel Cabrera's career earnings

According to Spotrac, Cabrera's total career earnings are $12,541,280 including $12,121,280 from official tournaments and $420,000 from unofficial tournaments. He started his professional journey in 1997 winning $10,315 from official tournaments.

His highest career earnings were recorded in 2009 when he won the Masters. Cabrera made $2,925,472 that year, including $2,625,440 from the official tournament and $300,000 in unofficial tournaments.

Here are the career earnings of Angel Cabrera over the years:

2018

Official earnings: $20,353

Total earnings: $20,353

2017

Official earnings: $210,479

Total earnings: $210,479

2016

Official earnings: $66,180

Total earnings: $66,180

2015

Official earnings: $14,317

Total earnings: $14,317

2013

Official earnings: $1,791,183

Total earnings: $1,791,183

2012

Official earnings: $283,385

Total earnings: $283,385

2011

Official earnings: $612,860

Unofficial earnings: $42,500

Total earnings: $655,360

2010

Official earnings: $1,266,440

Total earnings: $1,266,440

2009

Official earnings: $2,625,472

Unofficial earnings: $300,000

Total earnings: $2,925,472

2008

Official earnings: $868,182

Total earnings: $868,182

2007

Official earnings: $1,661,106

Total earnings: $1,661,106

2006

Official earnings: $623,504

Total earnings: $623,504

2005

Official earnings: $242,028

Total earnings: $242,028

2004

Official earnings: $237,839

Total earnings: $237,839

2003

Official earnings: $372,252

Unofficial earnings: $27,500

Total earnings: $399,752

2002

Official earnings: $632,546

Total earnings: $632,546

2001

Official earnings: $337,105

Total earnings: $337,105

2000

Official earnings: $78,256

Total earnings: $78,256

1999

Official earnings: $167,480

Unofficial earnings: $50,000

Total earnings: $217,480

1997

Official earnings: $10,315

Total earnings: $10,315