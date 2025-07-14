Ex-LIV CEO Greg Norman's son has 4-word response to Grace Kim's epic finish at the Amundi Evian Championship 2025

Grace Kim won her maiden Major at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship. The Australian golfer finished in a two-way tie for the lead after four rounds with Jeeno Thitikul at 14-under.

They competed in a playoff, and Kim seized the title. Golf analyst Luke Elvy shared a video of Grace Kim celebrating her major victory. He wrote:

"Grace Kim has delivered one of the most remarkable finishes in golf history to win @EvianChamp. Plays 18 in 5 under - eagle (regulation), birdie (chip in) & eagle (both in playoff) - to claim her first major title. Astonishing performance by amazing Grace!"

LIV Golf ex-CEO Greg Norman's son reacted to the post in the comments section. He wrote:

"wow that is incredible,"

Jeeno Thitikul and Grace Kim both carded the final round of 67 at the Amundi Evian Championship, and then on the first playoff hole, they made birdies. Kim added an eagle on the next playoff hole to seize the win.

With this, the Australian golfer earned $1.2 million in prize money. Minjee Lee tied for third place with amateur golfer Lottie Woad at 13-under.

Grace Kim opens up about her performance at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship

Grace Kim started her campaign at the women's Major with an opening round of 65, followed by the second round of 68. She carded the next round of 70 and then carded 67 in the finale.

In the post-round press conference, Kim opened up about her performance. She said (via ASAP Sports):

"The three holes I hit the same club, the 4-hybrid, so I guess that's staying around for a while. Yeah, just I knew obviously I would never have a flat lie out here, so I managed to work around this course as well, which made me feel comfortable."

"Yeah, just kind of felt good. Had a good number as well. I don't actually remember, but, I mean, my caddie probably made a very inappropriate comment about it. Yeah, just worked out great. I doubles 12 and I thought I was out of it. I said to myself and to my caddie, I've got nothing else to lose. Yeah, that chip-in, yeah, don't know. That just happened," she added.

Meanwhile, this season on the LPGA Tour, Grace Kim kick-started with a T65 finish at the 2025 Honda LPGA Thailand and then settled in 60th position at the HSBC Women's World Championship. She struggled in the initial few tournaments on the circuit and then missed the cut at the Ford Championship and the JM Eagle LA Championship.

After a tough time on the greens, she bounced back and recorded a solo ninth place at the Black Desert Championship. Her other notable finishes this season are T24 Meijer LPGA Classic and T36 at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

