Ex-LIV CEO Greg Norman’s son shares ‘insane’ LIV Golf stat matching Jack Nicklaus’ 18-major record

Day one of LIV Golf Chicago ended at Bolingbrook Golf Club on Friday with Dustin Johnson in the lead. The breakaway tour event delivered as stacked list of players including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau also took top three positions. Following this, Ex-LIV CEO Greg Norman’s son took to social media to comment on the event leaders’ major championship tally.Greg Norman Jr. took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the “insane sports stat of the day” while resharing LIV Chicago’s leaderboard at the end of opening day. He reiterated that the major tally of the top eight players combined totaled to 18 and it still only ‘ties’ Jack Nicklaus’ record haul. For the unversed, the ‘Golden Bear’ holds the record for most major championship wins, including six Masters, five PGA Championships, four U.S. Open and three Open Championship titles.It is pertinent to note that the list shared by the former LIV CEO’s son features Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm as well.Greg Norman Jr. wrote on X:“Insane Sports Stat of the day These legends on the @livgolf_league leaderboard have a combined 18 Majors and only TIE Jack Nicklaus's record 18 total majors.”Listed below is the leaderboard his tweet mentioned:T1: Sergio Garcia -4 (67)T1: Dustin Johnson -4 (67)T3: Phil Mickelson -3 (68)T3: Tyrrell Hatton -3 (68)T3: Dean Burmester -3 (68)T3: Brooks Koepka -3 (68)T3: Bryson DeChambeau -3 (68)T3: Jon Rahm -3 (68)LIV Golfers’ major championship wins exploredA total of 14 LIV golfers has won at least one major championships in their career. The list is led by six-time major champion Phil Mickelson with 6 major wins - 3 Masters, 2 PGA Championships, 1 Open Championship. Notably, the ace golfer won the 2021 PGA at age 50, setting record as the oldest winner at a major championship.He is followed by Brooks Koepka, who has five major titles to his name. The 3 Smash GC skipper won the 2023 PGA Championship, his third in total, to become the first player to win a major while actively competing in LIV Golf. Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Martin Kaymer and Bubba Watson have two major wins each.Interestingly, Bryson DeChambeau joined this list in 2024 after winning the U.S. Open by beating Rory McIlroy in a dramatic final. The Crushers GC Captain sits as the last LIV Golf player to clinch a major.Listed below is the detailed list of LIV golfers with major wins:Phil Mickelson: 6 major wins - 3 Masters, 2 PGA Championships, 1 Open ChampionshipBrooks Koepka: 5 major wins - 2 U.S. Opens, 3 PGA ChampionshipsDustin Johnson: 2 major wins - 2016 U.S. Open, 2020 MastersBryson DeChambeau: 2 major win - 2 U.S. OpensJon Rahm: 2 major wins - 2021 U.S. Open, 2023 MastersMartin Kaymer: 2 major wins - 2010 PGA Championship, 2014 U.S. OpenBubba Watson: 2 major wins - 2012 and 2014 MastersCameron Smith: 1 major win - 2022 Open ChampionshipPatrick Reed: 1 major win - 2018 MastersSergio Garcia: 1 major win - 2017 MastersLouis Oosthuizen: 1 major win - 2010 Open ChampionshipHenrik Stenson: 1 major win - 2016 Open ChampionshipCharl Schwartzel: 1 major win - 2011 MastersGraeme McDowell: 1 major win - 2010 U.S. OpenJoaquin Niemann and Tyrrell Hatton are among the popular Saudi-backed league players with no major wins till date.