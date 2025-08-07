Ex-LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's son offers advice to become better golfer amid second place finish

Greg Norman Jr., son of former LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, recently took part in the 2025 Pricey Stroke Play tournament held from August 2 to 3 at Indian Springs in Vero Beach, Florida. Despite a strong showing, he finished just short of the title, occupying second spot on the leaderboard.

Days after his outing, Norman Jr. shared tips for those keen on improving their game, in an X post he shared on August 7, writing:

"Golf on weekend with your buddies is not the same golf as tournament golf. Want to get better? Play tournament golf. Nothing will expose your weakness more than playing a competitive round."

The Palm Beach County Tournament saw Greg Norman Jr. post a total score of 1 over par (145) after two rounds. He trailed winner Braden List, who shot an impressive 4 under par (140), by five strokes.

In the first round, Norman Jr. carded a 2-over-par 74. He made three birdies but also recorded five bogeys, which pushed him slightly above par. The following day, he scored three birdies and just two bogeys to finish round two with a 1-under-par 71. After finishing second at this event, Greg Norman Jr. shared his thoughts on X.

Greg Norman Jr. finished second at the Palm Beach County Tournament

Greg Norman Jr. talked about his performance from the Palm Beach County Tournament through a post on X on August 3. He finished second in the event and posted a screenshot of the final leaderboard.

“Gave it a good run today, just not enough to chase down Braden List. Another fun Palm Beach County Tournament at Indian Springs in Vero Beach. Good course,” he posted on X.

Alongside the post, Greg Norman Jr. shared the leaderboard of this event. The full leaderboard shows Braden List of Boca Raton leading with a total of 4 under par, while Norman Jr., representing Jupiter, FL, claimed second with +1. Other notable names on the leaderboard included S. Stone (Palm City, FL) at +3 and M. Gonnello (Jupiter, FL) at +4.

Here's a look at Greg Norman Jr.'s round 1 and 2 scorecard from the Palm Beach County Tournament:

Round 1:

par 4 hole 1: 5 (bogey)

par 4 hole 2: 3 (birdie)

par 5 hole 3: 5

par 3 hole 4: 3

par 4 hole 5: 4

par 4 hole 6: 4

par 4 hole 7: 4

par 3 hole 8: 2 (birdie)

par 5 hole 9: 5

par 4 hole 10: 5 (bogey)

par 5 hole 11: 5

par 3 hole 12: 2 (birdie)

par 4 hole 13: 5 (bogey)

par 4 hole 14: 4

par 5 hole 15: 5

par 3 hole 16: 4 (bogey)

par 4 hole 17: 5 (bogey)

par 4 hole 18: 4

Total score - 74 (+2)

Round 2:

par 4 hole 1: 3 (birdie)

par 4 hole 2: 4

par 5 hole 3: 4 (birdie)

par 3 hole 4: 3

par 4 hole 5: 4

par 4 hole 6: 5 (bogey)

par 4 hole 7: 4

par 3 hole 8: 3

par 5 hole 9: 5

par 4 hole 10: 4

par 5 hole 11: 4 (birdie)

par 3 hole 12: 3

par 4 hole 13: 4

par 4 hole 14: 4

par 5 hole 15: 6 (bogey)

par 3 hole 16: 3

par 4 hole 17: 4

par 4 hole 18: 4

Total Score - 71 (-1)

