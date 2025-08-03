Ex-LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's son misses out on winning a tournament at the Indian Springs

Former LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman’s son recently took on a Palm Beach County Tournament in Vero Beach. After four rounds of play, the Great White Shark's son missed out on winning the title by a narrow margin.Greg Norman has been one of the oldest names in golf. The former professional golfer's son has mainly chosen wakeboarding and kiteboarding as his career. However, he often takes part in different golf events.Greg Norman Jr played in the 2025 Pricey Stroke Play tournament from August 2 to 3. After two rounds of play, he finished in the second spot on the tournament leaderboard with a total of 1 over par.On his X (previously Twitter) timeline, Greg Norman Jr shared the news, along with a picture of the Stroke Play event at Indian River Club. Take a look:&quot;Gave it a good run today, just not enough to chase down Braden List. Another fun Palm Beach County Tournament at Indian Springs in Vero Beach. Good course. 👍&quot;Greg Norman's son had a decent performance in the first round of the contest at Indian Springs. He scored five bogeys and three birdies in the first round of the 2025 Pricey Stroke Play tournament. After round 1, he stood at a total of 2 over par 74.In the second round, the former LIV Golf CEO's son showcased consistent efforts. Greg Norman Jr secured three birdies and bogeyed twice, and scored consistent pars on the remaining holes. He finished round 2 with 1 under par 71.After 36 holes of play, Norman Jr. finished with 1 over par 145, five strokes behind winner Braden List.Greg Norman Jr's Round 1 and 2 scorecards exploredHere's a detailed look at Greg Norman Jr's scorecards from the two rounds of 2025 Pricey Stroke Play tournament at Vero Beach:Round 1:par 4 hole 1: 5 (bogey)par 4 hole 2: 3 (birdie)par 5 hole 3: 5par 3 hole 4: 3par 4 hole 5: 4par 4 hole 6: 4par 4 hole 7: 4par 3 hole 8: 2 (birdie)par 5 hole 9: 5par 4 hole 10: 5 (bogey)par 5 hole 11: 5par 3 hole 12: 2 (birdie)par 4 hole 13: 5 (bogey)par 4 hole 14: 4par 5 hole 15: 5par 3 hole 16: 4 (bogey)par 4 hole 17: 5 (bogey)par 4 hole 18: 4Total score - 74 (+2)Round 2:par 4 hole 1: 3 (birdie)par 4 hole 2: 4par 5 hole 3: 4 (birdie)par 3 hole 4: 3par 4 hole 5: 4par 4 hole 6: 5 (bogey)par 4 hole 7: 4par 3 hole 8: 3par 5 hole 9: 5par 4 hole 10: 4par 5 hole 11: 4 (birdie)par 3 hole 12: 3par 4 hole 13: 4par 4 hole 14: 4par 5 hole 15: 6 (bogey)par 3 hole 16: 3par 4 hole 17: 4par 4 hole 18: 4Total Score - 71 (-1)