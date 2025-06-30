70-YO Greg Norman & 40-YO wife become grandparents as major family update comes to light

Former CEO of LIV Golf, Greg Norman, and his wife recently welcomed a heartwarming chapter in their lives. It all came after Norman Jr. celebrated the birth of his son. The former golfer's son took to social media to announce the news.

Norman Jr is pretty active on his X profile (previously Twitter) where he shares posts, comments, and trending events. His interests are well beyond the sport, as he often indulges in topics of cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

70-year-old Greg Norman's son posted an update on X today where he could be seen sitting beside his wife Michelle Thomson, who's holding his newborn son, Knox. With their daughter on his lap, Norman Jr praised Michelle and welcomed Knox:

"Welcome the world, my Son! Knox Gregory Norman... Michelle was an absolute warrior!"

Greg Norman and his wife, Kirsten Kutner, first met shortly after the former golfer had a separation from his second wife, Chris Evert. Norman tied the knot with the 40-year-old Designer back in November 2010.

However, they first met in the 90s when Greg was already married to Andrassy, his first wife. Their bond created some problems in the marriage, and Norman underwent a separation procedure with Andrassy back in 2007.

Till now, the duo has shared a lovely relationship status, and recently, they became grandparents. Greg Norman was quick to celebrate the birth of Knox via a post on his Instagram profile. He praised his son and daughter-in-law for the event.

The ex-LIV Golf CEO wrote in the caption:

"Papa is so happy and proud - the Norman family grows with the addition of my grandson Knox. @michellethomson @gregnormanjr - you know how to produce the perfect offspring - thank you and love all of you so much..."

The Great White Shark might have vacated his post as the LIV CEO, but will stay close with the league for other developments. Besides designing golf courses, Norman never held himself back from showing love for his close ones.

When Greg Norman penned down a heartwarming note for his wife

Norman and Kutner married almost 15 years ago in a ceremony held at Necker Island, located in the British Virgin Islands. Before their marriage, everything was kept perfectly private, including the ceremony itself, where selected people were invited.

Last year, Greg Norman and Kirsten Kutner Norman shared their 14th Anniversary. The former golfer shared a heartwarming note on his Instagram profile, along with sixteen photos of Kutner. The former LIV Golf CEO wrote in the caption:

"14 years with this beautiful, fun-loving, life-loving, do-anything, spirited driven and caring person who I am blessed to have as my wife @kirstenpnorman may the next 14+ by as fun as these last 14. Happy Anniversary Beautiful. Love you."

Although their relationship's formative years were kept under wraps for long, following their marriage, Norman and Kutner started making public appearances. This November will mark their 15th marriage anniversary.

