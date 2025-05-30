Ex-LIV CEO Greg Norman’s son responds to the most 'underrated' amenity a golf course could have

The son of legendary golfer Greg Norman, Greg Norman Jr, recently shared his favorite amenity that he feels should be included on every golf course.

This began when an X page called NUCLR Golf questioned golf enthusiasts about which potential amenity a golf course would require. A golf course amenity is any additional service or facility that a course offers to players or fans who come to watch a game. Common amenities among golf courses include a clubhouse, a pro shop, practice facilities, and golf carts.

Greg Norman Jr commented on the NUCLR Golf post on how a surf pool can be an excellent addition to any golf course. For those who are unfamiliar, a surf pool is a man-made pool meant to produce surfable waves. In this approach, individuals frequently practice surfing or have fun.

Perhaps Norman Jr was overly enthusiastic about this concept, as he included an image of an underutilized pool in the comments.

"A surf pool," he replied to the post by NUCLR Golf on X.

Interestingly, some golf courses across the world are preparing to include a surf pool as an extra facility, including DSRT Surf at Desert Willow Golf Resort in California, Cabo Real Surf Club in Los Cabos, and Palm Valley Golf & Surf Resort on the Gold Coast.

Greg Norman's son suggests a prospective investment in a golf facility

There are currently various headlines on the future of Bitcoin. Recently, Mario Nawfal, a media influencer, indicated that the cryptocurrency industry may experience a significant downturn in the future.

Greg Norman Jr stated in the comments section of this post that if there are threats to the market potentially crashing in the near future, then the cryptocurrency community should gather and discuss it.

"If a possibility of sha-256 being threatened in the near future, then the BTC community needs to have a conversation around a scenario where BTC is hardforked to harden encryption. That day is not today, maybe not near the future, but a possible future for sure," he suggested on X.

Apart from that, Greg Norman Jr. stated that he might invest in physical assets that would be more useful to him. While the comments were abuzz with talk about gold as a hard asset, Norman Jr. had another idea. He added that he would prefer a gold course rather than Bitcoin.

"Would accept BTC to build a golf course right now....," he shared.

Recently, Greg Norman Jr also reacted to the hate his father has been receiving and lashed out at the trolls.

