Greg Norman's son hits back after troll calls his dad a 'scumbag' & accuses them of getting 'blackballed' from LIV Golf

Former LIV Golf CEO, Greg Norman's son hit back at a troll on social media. The latter had commented on a post that Norman Jr. had shared on X.

Ad

Norman Jr. had reposted Golf Channel's throwback video of Bryson DeChambeau winning the 2015 NCAA Championship. The post was made in honor of the 2025 NCAA D1 Men's Golf Championship starting in California this week. The businessman had appreciated DeChambeau's consistent growth throughout his career.

However, a troll commented on the post saying:

"Didn’t you and your scumbag dad get blackballed from LIV? Why are you still carry the Saudis water?"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Norman Jr. gave the troll a taste of their medicine as he replied:

"Because I love seeing you all get so triggered"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Greg Norman was appointed LIV Golf CEO following the inception of the league in 2022. He had held the post till 2025 before Scott O'Neil took over the role.

"There was no one that made more sense to lead the organization other than Greg Norman" - Yasir Al-Rumayyan

Greg Norman (Source: Imagn)

LIV Golf's board chairman, Yasir Al-Rumayyan was all praise about former LIV Golf CEO, Greg Norman as he made his departure from the role in January this year.

Ad

"When we launched LIV Golf, there was no one that made more sense to lead the organization other than Greg Norman. I thank him for everything he has done to establish, launch and grow our league. He has been instrumental to LIV's success," he said via ESPN.

Norman had also shown excitement about passing "the baton" to Scott O'Neil who took over his duties in 2025. LIV Golf conducts several tournaments across the globe each year. That has been one of its defining factors as a league. After Norman, even O'Neil rallied about the mission to grow the game.

Ad

However, more recently PGA Tour and DP World Tour star Rory McIlroy has also been working towards broadening the sport's horizons. This year, the World no. 2 has confirmed his participation at the Australian Open and the DP World India Championship.

While he will be returning Down Under after over a decade, the 5-time Major champion will tee off in India for the first time ever. He spoke about the recent development via The Mirror:

Ad

"I’m excited to not only tee it up in India for the first time but also visit a country that I’ve always wanted to explore. I’m proud to play in the inaugural DP World India Championship."

"I’ve always enjoyed playing a global schedule, and as I have previously said, there is tremendous potential to grow golf further in the country. This is a great opportunity, and I can’t wait to play in front of Indian golf fans"

The exciting tournament will take place in Delhi from October 16th to 19th, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More