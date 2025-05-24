When will Rory McIlroy play next after skipping the Memorial Tournament? Schedule explored

Rory McIlroy is next scheduled to play at the RBC Canadian Open after skipping the 2025 Memorial Tournament. Following his recent disappointing outing at the 2025 PGA Championship, the Northern Irish golfer missed this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge. He is preparing for the US Open.
Rory McIlroy last competed at the PGA Championship, where he posted four rounds of 74, 69, 72, and 72. However, before that, he had some phenomenal finishes on the PGA Tour in 2025.
He has already won three events and has his eyes on the upcoming Major. Meanwhile, this week on the PGA Tour, players are competing at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
The tournament started with its first round on May 22 and will run through the weekend, concluding on Sunday, May 25. Next, the players will head to the Memorial Tournament, which will take place from May 29 to June 1. It would be the first time in the last eight years that McIlroy would not participate in the Memorial Tournament.
Here is Rory McIlroy's schedule for the upcoming events:
RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 5-8, 2025
- Venue: TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Caledon, Ontario, Canada
U.S. Open
- Date: June 12-15, 2025
- Venue: Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pennsylvania, USA
Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 10-13, 2025
- Venue: The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
The Open Championship
- Date: July 17-20, 2025
- Venue: Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, County Antrim, Northern Ireland
A look into Rory McIlroy's performance in 2025
This season on the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy started with a win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He opened the tournament with a round of 66 and followed with rounds of 70, 65, and 66 to secure the victory.
After that, he placed T17 at The Genesis Invitational and T15 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He won the Players Championship and then the Masters.
Here are the results of the tournaments Rory McIlroy played in 2025 on the PGA Tour:
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Result: Winner
- Score: 66, 70, 65, 66
- Prize money: $3,600,000
The Genesis Invitational
- Result: T17
- Score: 72, 67, 74, 72
- Prize money: $270,714.29
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Result: T15
- Score: 70, 70, 73, 72
- Prize money: $349,000
THE PLAYERS Championship
- Result: Winner
- Score: 67, 68, 73, 68
- Prize money: $4,500,000
Texas Children's Houston Open
- Result: T5
- Score: 70, 66, 65, 64
- Prize money: $337,843.75
Masters Tournament
- Result: Winner
- Score: 72, 66, 66, 73
- Prize money: $4,200,000
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
- Result: T12
- Score: 64, 69, 61, 72
- Prize money: $69,092
Truist Championship
- Result: T7
- Score: 66, 67, 69, 68
- Prize money: $602,500
PGA Championship
- Result: T47
- Score: 74, 69, 72, 72
- Prize money: $49,190