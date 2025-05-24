When will Rory McIlroy play next after skipping the Memorial Tournament? Schedule explored

Rory McIlroy is next scheduled to play at the RBC Canadian Open after skipping the 2025 Memorial Tournament. Following his recent disappointing outing at the 2025 PGA Championship, the Northern Irish golfer missed this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge. He is preparing for the US Open.

Rory McIlroy last competed at the PGA Championship, where he posted four rounds of 74, 69, 72, and 72. However, before that, he had some phenomenal finishes on the PGA Tour in 2025.

He has already won three events and has his eyes on the upcoming Major. Meanwhile, this week on the PGA Tour, players are competing at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The tournament started with its first round on May 22 and will run through the weekend, concluding on Sunday, May 25. Next, the players will head to the Memorial Tournament, which will take place from May 29 to June 1. It would be the first time in the last eight years that McIlroy would not participate in the Memorial Tournament.

Here is Rory McIlroy's schedule for the upcoming events:

RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 5-8, 2025

Venue: TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Caledon, Ontario, Canada

U.S. Open

Date: June 12-15, 2025

Venue: Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pennsylvania, USA

Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 10-13, 2025

Venue: The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

The Open Championship

Date: July 17-20, 2025

Venue: Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, County Antrim, Northern Ireland

A look into Rory McIlroy's performance in 2025

Rory McIlroy at the 2025 PGA Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn

This season on the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy started with a win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He opened the tournament with a round of 66 and followed with rounds of 70, 65, and 66 to secure the victory.

After that, he placed T17 at The Genesis Invitational and T15 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He won the Players Championship and then the Masters.

Here are the results of the tournaments Rory McIlroy played in 2025 on the PGA Tour:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Result: Winner

Score: 66, 70, 65, 66

Prize money: $3,600,000

The Genesis Invitational

Result: T17

Score: 72, 67, 74, 72

Prize money: $270,714.29

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Result: T15

Score: 70, 70, 73, 72

Prize money: $349,000

THE PLAYERS Championship

Result: Winner

Score: 67, 68, 73, 68

Prize money: $4,500,000

Texas Children's Houston Open

Result: T5

Score: 70, 66, 65, 64

Prize money: $337,843.75

Masters Tournament

Result: Winner

Score: 72, 66, 66, 73

Prize money: $4,200,000

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Result: T12

Score: 64, 69, 61, 72

Prize money: $69,092

Truist Championship

Result: T7

Score: 66, 67, 69, 68

Prize money: $602,500

PGA Championship

Result: T47

Score: 74, 69, 72, 72

Prize money: $49,190

