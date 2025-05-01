Ex-LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's son offers golf-related advice to popular ESPN sports anchor

Greg Norman was the CEO of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf until January 2025 when he was replaced by Scott O’Neil. Norman’s son recently interacted with ESPN sports anchor Peter Burns, giving him some hilarious golf-related advice.

During Greg Norman’s professional golf career, he secured 20 titles on the PGA Tour and 14 on the European Tour. He is also a two-time Major championship winner with two Open Championship titles.

Just like his father, Greg Norman Jr is passionate about the game of golf. Although he is not a professional golfer, he keeps up with the game and often posts his thoughts and opinions about golf on X.

On April 30, Peter Burns shared a picture of his golf club next to a snake he apparently killed and asked his followers what they were looking at. Norman Jr replied to his tweet, saying:

“Clean your irons Pete... but looking square to target line ”

Here’s a look at the interaction:

During the recently concluded LIV Golf Mexico, Greg Norman Jr shared a picture of Brooks Koepka taking a shot at the event. He mentioned that Koepka, like other captains in the breakaway league, was having a “solid start.”

The ex-LIV Golf CEO’s son has also posted about other top golfers such as Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson.

Ex-LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's son shares heartwarming update from practice sessions with his father

On April 29, ex-LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman and his son headed to the greens for some practice shots. Norman Jr shared a video from the session, saying that they were playing with no targets and were practicing different swings. He captioned the video:

“Practice sessions with my Dad. We pretty much spend 80% of our time working the ball 80 yards and in. No targets. Just feels. Switching between 52 degree to up to 5 iron. Same backswing length just accelerate through impact with lower body to get more distance.”

Norman Jr also revealed that during the session, his father told him stories of when he practiced the same swings with Spanish golfer Seve Ballesteros. He stated that Ballesteros and the ex-LIV Golf CEO would often “challenge each other” with different shots and spend their whole day on the course.

When he was 23 years old, Greg Norman Jr partnered with his dad to compete in the 2008 ADT Golf Skills Challenge, where they won three out of eight skills.

Following the conclusion of the tournament, Norman Jr admitted that it was fun to play with his father. He said via ESPN:

“Playing with my dad is pretty neat, being on his turf and his territory. We have fun out there. We laugh and have good times, and we don't think about where we're at even.”

Norman Jr further revealed that although he was passionate about golf, he also enjoys kiteboarding and is more talented at it.

