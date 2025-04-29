How did Bryson DeChambeau perform in the final round of LIV Golf Mexico City?

American professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau was in the lead after the first two rounds of the recently concluded LIV Golf Mexico City. However, DeChambeau could not maintain this lead and he eventually ended up losing the event to Joaquin Niemann.

Ad

After three rounds at Club de Golf Chapultepec, DeChambeau tied with Lucas Herbert for second place. The 2024 U.S. Open winner shot 71 in his last round, which meant that his overall score after three rounds at LIV Golf Mexico City was 63-66-71.

It's worth noting that Bryson DeChambeau began the third and final round at LIV Golf Mexico City with a birdie on the par-4 hole 1. While he was even on the next three holes, DeChambeau suffered a slight roadblock on the par-4 hole 5 as he shot a bogey.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Crusher GC captain then proceeded to finish the front nine with another birdie on the very next par-4 hole 6. While DeChambeau's front nine was majorly filled with highs through the first nine holes, it was the back nine which most likely was the culprit in costing him the Individual Title at LIV Golf Mexico City.

Even though Bryson DeChambeau shot two birdies at the back nine, he also shot a double bogey and a bogey. DeChambeau's double bogey came on the par-4 hole 13 whereas the bogey came on par-3 hole 14. Overall, these birdies and bogeys sum up DeChambeau's performance at LIV Golf Mexico City.

Ad

How much did Bryson DeChambeau earn at LIV Golf Mexico City?

The 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City event had a total purse of $20,000,000. While tournament winner Joaquin Niemann earned the lion's share of this purse, Bryson DeChambeau made $1,875,000 for his T2 finish. Here is a detailed look at the payout for LIV Golf Mexico City 2025:

1 Joaquin Niemann -16 $4,000,000

T2 Lucas Herbert -13 $1,875,000

T2 Bryson DeChambeau -13 $1,875,000

4 Jon Rahm -12 $1,000,000

T5 Tyrrell Hatton -11 $750,000

T5 Cameron Smith -11 $750,000

T7 Charl Schwartzel -9 $493,125

T7 Bubba Watson -9 $493,125

T7 Sebastian Muñoz -9 $493,125

T7 Dustin Johnson -9 $493,125

T11 Richard Bland -7 $370,000

T11 Caleb Surratt -7 $370,000

T13 David Puig -6 $330,000

T13 Talor Gooch -6 $330,000

15 Thomas Pieters -5 $300,000

16 Carlos Ortiz -4 $285,000

T17 Graeme McDowell -3 $255,000

T17 Harold Varner III -3 $255,000

T17 Matt Jones -3 $255,000

T17 Patrick Reed -3 $255,000

21 Jinichiro Kozuma -2 $230,000

T22 Phil Mickelson -1 $206,250

T22 Brendan Steele -1 $206,250

T22 Anirban Lahiri -1 $206,250

T22 Paul Casey -1 $206,250

T26 Charles Howell III E $182,500

T26 Branden Grace E $182,500

T26 Abraham Ancer E $182,500

T26 Dean Burmester E $182,500

T30 Brooks Koepka 1 $162,500

T30 Marc Leishman 1 $162,500

T30 Frederik Kjettrup 1 $162,500

T30 Luis Masaveu 1 $162,500

T34 Tom McKibbin 2 $146,500

T34 Jason Kokrak 2 $146,500

T34 Henrik Stenson 2 $146,500

T34 Chieh-Po Lee 2 $146,500

T38 Peter Uihlein 3 $139,000

T38 Lee Westwood 3 $139,000

40 Louis Oosthuizen 4 $135,000

T41 Danny Lee 5 $128,800

T41 Kevin Na 5 $128,800

T41 Andy Ogletree 5 $128,800

T41 Sam Horsfield 5 $128,800

T41 Ian Poulter 5 $128,800

46 Cameron Tringale 6 $125,000

T47 Martin Kaymer 7 $121,500

T47 Matthew Wolff 7 $121,500

49 Mito Pereira 8 $60,000

50 Sergio Garcia 9 $60,000

51 Anthony Kim 10 $60,000

52 Adrian Meronk 13 $50,000

53 Yubin Jang 17 $50,000

54 John Catlin N/A $50,000

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Varun Anand Bhat Varun is a Golf and WWE journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. Currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.



Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Roman Reigns’ ability to keep moving forward in life regardless of any obstacles. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he could go back in time and be a manager for someone in the WWE, it would have been Big Show.



Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.



Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time. Know More