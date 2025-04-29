  • home icon
How did Bryson DeChambeau perform in the final round of LIV Golf Mexico City?

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified Apr 29, 2025 00:53 GMT
The Masters - Final Round - Source: Getty
Bryson DeChambeau clicked at the 2025 Masters [Image via Getty]

American professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau was in the lead after the first two rounds of the recently concluded LIV Golf Mexico City. However, DeChambeau could not maintain this lead and he eventually ended up losing the event to Joaquin Niemann.

After three rounds at Club de Golf Chapultepec, DeChambeau tied with Lucas Herbert for second place. The 2024 U.S. Open winner shot 71 in his last round, which meant that his overall score after three rounds at LIV Golf Mexico City was 63-66-71.

It's worth noting that Bryson DeChambeau began the third and final round at LIV Golf Mexico City with a birdie on the par-4 hole 1. While he was even on the next three holes, DeChambeau suffered a slight roadblock on the par-4 hole 5 as he shot a bogey.

The Crusher GC captain then proceeded to finish the front nine with another birdie on the very next par-4 hole 6. While DeChambeau's front nine was majorly filled with highs through the first nine holes, it was the back nine which most likely was the culprit in costing him the Individual Title at LIV Golf Mexico City.

Even though Bryson DeChambeau shot two birdies at the back nine, he also shot a double bogey and a bogey. DeChambeau's double bogey came on the par-4 hole 13 whereas the bogey came on par-3 hole 14. Overall, these birdies and bogeys sum up DeChambeau's performance at LIV Golf Mexico City.

How much did Bryson DeChambeau earn at LIV Golf Mexico City?

The 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City event had a total purse of $20,000,000. While tournament winner Joaquin Niemann earned the lion's share of this purse, Bryson DeChambeau made $1,875,000 for his T2 finish. Here is a detailed look at the payout for LIV Golf Mexico City 2025:

  • 1 Joaquin Niemann -16 $4,000,000
  • T2 Lucas Herbert -13 $1,875,000
  • T2 Bryson DeChambeau -13 $1,875,000
  • 4 Jon Rahm -12 $1,000,000
  • T5 Tyrrell Hatton -11 $750,000
  • T5 Cameron Smith -11 $750,000
  • T7 Charl Schwartzel -9 $493,125
  • T7 Bubba Watson -9 $493,125
  • T7 Sebastian Muñoz -9 $493,125
  • T7 Dustin Johnson -9 $493,125
  • T11 Richard Bland -7 $370,000
  • T11 Caleb Surratt -7 $370,000
  • T13 David Puig -6 $330,000
  • T13 Talor Gooch -6 $330,000
  • 15 Thomas Pieters -5 $300,000
  • 16 Carlos Ortiz -4 $285,000
  • T17 Graeme McDowell -3 $255,000
  • T17 Harold Varner III -3 $255,000
  • T17 Matt Jones -3 $255,000
  • T17 Patrick Reed -3 $255,000
  • 21 Jinichiro Kozuma -2 $230,000
  • T22 Phil Mickelson -1 $206,250
  • T22 Brendan Steele -1 $206,250
  • T22 Anirban Lahiri -1 $206,250
  • T22 Paul Casey -1 $206,250
  • T26 Charles Howell III E $182,500
  • T26 Branden Grace E $182,500
  • T26 Abraham Ancer E $182,500
  • T26 Dean Burmester E $182,500
  • T30 Brooks Koepka 1 $162,500
  • T30 Marc Leishman 1 $162,500
  • T30 Frederik Kjettrup 1 $162,500
  • T30 Luis Masaveu 1 $162,500
  • T34 Tom McKibbin 2 $146,500
  • T34 Jason Kokrak 2 $146,500
  • T34 Henrik Stenson 2 $146,500
  • T34 Chieh-Po Lee 2 $146,500
  • T38 Peter Uihlein 3 $139,000
  • T38 Lee Westwood 3 $139,000
  • 40 Louis Oosthuizen 4 $135,000
  • T41 Danny Lee 5 $128,800
  • T41 Kevin Na 5 $128,800
  • T41 Andy Ogletree 5 $128,800
  • T41 Sam Horsfield 5 $128,800
  • T41 Ian Poulter 5 $128,800
  • 46 Cameron Tringale 6 $125,000
  • T47 Martin Kaymer 7 $121,500
  • T47 Matthew Wolff 7 $121,500
  • 49 Mito Pereira 8 $60,000
  • 50 Sergio Garcia 9 $60,000
  • 51 Anthony Kim 10 $60,000
  • 52 Adrian Meronk 13 $50,000
  • 53 Yubin Jang 17 $50,000
  • 54 John Catlin N/A $50,000
About the author
Varun Anand Bhat

Varun is a Golf and WWE journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. Currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.

Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Roman Reigns’ ability to keep moving forward in life regardless of any obstacles. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he could go back in time and be a manager for someone in the WWE, it would have been Big Show.

Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.

Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time.

Edited by Varun Anand Bhat
