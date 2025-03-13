Greg Norman starts another venture after being fired as LIV Golf CEO

Barely three months after he was fired, former LIV Golf CEO and commissioner Greg Norman has taken on a new venture. Norman has invested in an app that helps golfers find caddies worldwide.

Ad

Norman started playing golf professionally in 1976 and won 20 PGA Tour events during his playing career. He won the Open Championship twice and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2001. Although Norman has since retired from playing golf, he is still actively involved in the sport. He served as the CEO of the Saudi-backed league before he was ousted and replaced by Scott O’Neil.

The former professional golfer is now in a partnership with Caddy Time, an app that works similarly to Uber, but in this case, connects golfers with caddies on-demand. Caddy Time was launched in 2021 and has over 30,000 users worldwide. The company believes that with Greg Norman's onboarding, the number of users is expected to grow even more.

Ad

Trending

Norman revealed that his partnership with Caddy Time is a reflection of his passion for golf and a great way to grow the game. He said (Via Newsweek)

“Partnering with Caddy Time isn't just about business; it's about my passion for golf, innovation, legacy, and moving the game forward. I've dedicated my career to pushing boundaries both on and off the golf course,” said Norman.

Ad

“Joining a brand that shares my passion for performance and enhancing the golfer experience allows us to give back to the sport, driving it to new heights and elevating the future of the game,” the former LIV Golf CEO added.

Speaking on the newly formed partnership with Norman, Caddy Time CEO M Brett Jaffee said that it was an honor to work with the 20-time PGA Tour winner.

Ad

“Greg Norman is a global golf figure and force who has succeeded on and off the golf course his entire career. Caddy Time is honored to have Greg Norman joining our mission,” said Jaffee.

Caddy Time was founded by M Brett Jaffee and David Rider. It is available for download on Google Play Store and Apple Store.

“Greg Norman is an icon”: New LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil

Although Greg Norman’s exit from the LIV Golf CEO position was unexpected, there appears to be no bad blood between him and the new CEO Scott O’Neil.

Ad

In a news conference in Adelaide, O’Neil admitted that Norman was an icon and hoped the latter would remain a part of LIV Golf forever. He said (via ESPN)

“Greg is an icon. He is a friend. He is the reason I'm here today. I spent quite a bit of time with him in my 30-day lead-up to this role and every day since engaging, asking questions and learning, and I hope that he is part of LIV forever," said O'Neil.

The new LIV Golf CEO also revealed that although Norman was no longer CEO, he was still part of LIV’s board of directors and was present at the previous board meeting they had.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback