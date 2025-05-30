Ex-LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's son claims he would accept Bitcoin to build a golf course

Greg Norman's son, Greg Norman Jr., recently shared his thoughts on the ongoing news surrounding Bitcoin. A post shared by social media influencer Mario Nawfal claimed that quantum machines could help crack bitcoin much faster than previously expected.

Chamath Palihapitiya, a Canadian venture capitalist, commented on this report by writing that people should look to invest in hard assets instead. He claimed that gold would be a better investment in today's digital environment. Palihapitiya made the following comment:

"If this is even remotely true, combined with everything else happening rn, the only safe trade are hard assets and, dare I say, gold. Sheesh."

Greg Norman Jr. left a comment under Palihapitiya's post. He argued that the cryptocurrency community should have a discussion about the scenario where they might need to harden encryption.

"If a possibility of sha-256 being threatened in the near future, then the BTC community needs to have a conversation around a scenario where BTC is hardforked to harden encryption. That day is not today, maybe not near the future, but a possible future for sure."

Aside from that, Greg Norman Jr. replied to another comment, stating that he, too, would want to make an investment that would not depreciate in the future. The legendary golfer's son stated that he would accept Bitcoin to build a golf course right now. His comment read:

"Would accept BTC to build a golf course right now...."

Greg Norman's son once also wrote about wanting to face Tiger Woods in an event for charity.

Greg Norman Jr. challenged Tiger Woods for charity contest

2025 LIV Golf: Adelaide - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Greg Norman Jr. posted on his X account in December 2024 that he wanted to challenge Tiger Woods and his son in a charity match-up. He wrote about his interest in competing with his father against Tiger and Charlie Woods. The comment he made read:

"Put up 1 bitcoin each... absolutely everything goes to charity of winners choice"

Later, on May 22, he once again commented on the matter, claiming that the prize has gone up. The comment read:

"Prize purse has gone up..."

While this matchup appears to be quite interesting, it will not be possible for the time being. Tiger Woods is currently off the course due to a ruptured Achilles tendon. He underwent surgery earlier in 2025, and it is expected that he will miss the rest of the season.

