Ex-LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's son posts stats from his latest 'speed session'

Greg Norman is a legendary golfer who once held the world number one ranking for 331 weeks in a single decade (1980s-1990s). While he was a prominent figure in the golf industry, his son, Greg Norman Jr., did not pursue the sport as a full-time career. At the same time, Norman Jr. takes time out to play the sport occasionally. He recently released a major stat update for his game.

Greg Norman Jr. shared an image of his golf stats on his X (formerly Twitter) account. While there is no information on which course he played on, the great golfer's son noted that it is a speed statistic. This suggests that he was attempting to complete the course as soon as possible, and despite that, he achieved some impressive numbers.

Norman Jr was able to achieve a ball speed of 177.4 miles per hour and a club speed of 119.2 miles per hour. This shows that, while he has not pursued the game as a professional golfer, it flows through his veins. Here is a picture with various other statistics:

Speaking of Norman Jr's golf background, he has competed in some of the most prestigious amateur competitions. Norman Jr. even attempted to qualify for major tournaments such as the US Amateur and the US Open. For the unversed, he even teamed up with Greg Norman for the 2007 Del Webb Father-Son Challenge. Interestingly, the Norman father-son duo finished sixth in this tournament.

Norman and his son also won the Tyco Golf Skills Challenge in 2008. For those who are unfamiliar, this is a difficult competition in which competitors must hit tricky shots to show off their skill.

Greg Norman's son was spotted playing with Grant Horvat

Norman playing in the LIV Adelaide: Day 1

In recent times, Greg Norman Jr. has gradually gained popularity in the golf industry. Recently, he was seen playing the game with YouTuber Grant Horvat. A few weeks back, Horvat made major headlines for his collaboration with the world's number one golfer, Scottie Scheffler, in a major video.

While there is no confirmation, there is a probability that Norman Jr. may be his next guest. All of this started after Horvat shared two Instagram stories on May 31. In one of them, he was attempting to hit the ball from the tee, and in the second one, Greg Norman Jr. was doing the same in the same location. To view both Instagram stories, click here.

Grant Horvat has worked with big stars in the industry, including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. He is one of the most popular YouTubers in the golf community. He has 893K followers on Instagram.

