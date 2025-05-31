Ex-LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's son plays golf with popular influencer who has collaborated with Scottie Scheffler 

After playing with Scottie Scheffler earlier this month, popular YouTuber Grant Horvat recently played a round of golf with former LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's son, Greg Norman Jr. It is unclear if the duo were shooting for a video or not.

Ad

Horvat shared videos of himself and Norman Jr. practising their golf swings on the course in overcast weather on his Instagram stories on Saturday (May 31).

Grant Horvat (Image via @granthorvat)

Greg Norman Jr. (Image via @granthorvat)

It will be interesting to see if Greg Norman Jr. collaborates with Horvat for the latter's latest YouTube video. The latter is enjoying a great year so far.

Ad

Trending

He won the first Creator Classic of the season ahead of the Players Championship earlier this year. The content creator also collaborated with top golf stars including golf legend Tiger Woods, reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy, PGA tour icon Adam Scott and World no. 1 Scottie Scheffler among others.

Grant Horvat was also part of the first ever Duels edition in Miami earlier this month. The exhibition contest featuring social media stars and LIV Golf players was exclusively broadcast on his YouTube channel.

Ad

In the next edition of the Duels in Virginia next month, the exclusive broadcast duties will be handed over to the Bryan Bros. However, it expected that Horvat will be seen in more editions of the event in the coming months.

Grant Horvat and Scottie Scheffler collaborated for fun golf round

Grant Horvat and Scottie Scheffler (Image via @GrantHorvatGolf's X page)

Popular YouTuber Grant Horvat collaborated with World no. 1 Scottie Scheffler for the first time this month. They played a fun competition where the former started the round at 5-under to try and beat the ace golfer.

Ad

The pair played an 18-hole strokeplay contest at Horvat's "home course". Despite starting at an advantage, the social media star eventually lost to Scheffler, after scoring 5-over 76. The PGA Tour star scored 5-under 66.

Ad

On the competitive front, Scottie Scheffler is competing at the Memorial Tournament this week. At the time of writing, he is placed fourth in the standings with a total score of 4-under.

He is yet to start Round 3 on Saturday (May 31) at Muirfield. In his opening round, he shot four birdies and two bogeys to score 2-under 70 and in the second round, he posted five birdies, one bogey and one double bogey to close the day at 2-under 70.

With a total score of 4-under, he comfortably cruised past the 5-over cutline on Friday (May 30).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More