Scottie Scheffler leaves golf influencer speechless after 18 holes

Scottie Scheffler recently played a round of golf with popular golf content creator Grant Horvat for the latter's latest YouTube video. Horvat asked his fans on social media whether he could beat the World No. 1 at his "home course starting 5 under".

Although the the popular YouTuber has collaborated with many pro golfers in the past, this is the first he will be playing with Scheffler. Horvat posted a link to the video on his Instagram story on Monday (May 5). He wrote:

"Live Now! What an unbelievable experience."

Scottie Scheffler and Grant Horvat went up against each other in an 18-hole stroke play contest. Playing on the 528 yards par-5 18th hole, Scheffler managed to reach the greens in two shots while Horvat needed five. However, when the former was attempting an eagle putt, the ball circled the rim of the hole before rolling away from it.

The unfortunate miss shocked Horvat as he could be heard exclaiming:

"No!"

Eventually, Scheffler made a birdie putt to secure the hole while Horvat registered a double bogey. The PGA Tour star won the 5-under challenge with a final round score of 5-under 66. Horvat scored 5-over 76.

When did Scottie Scheffler last compete on the PGA Tour this season?

Scottie Scheffler at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (Source: Imagn)

Scottie Scheffler last competed on the PGA Tour at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson last week. He registered his first win of the season at the tournament.

The World No. 1 had dominated the field from the first round and managed to convert it into a resounding win. In the initial two rounds, Scheffler recorded a clean scorecard on the par-71 course.

In Round 1, he hit one eagle and eight birdies to score 61. In Round 2, the ace golfer shot one eagle and six birdies to finish at 63. Interestingly, up until his eagle on the par-5 18th hole, Scheffler had been hitting even pars. And just after the eagle, play was suspended due to lightning in the area. The round was completed on Saturday (May 3).

The PGA Tour star kept up the momentum through the final two rounds as well. In Round 3, he hit six birdies and two bogeys to score 66. In the final round on Sunday, he shot one eagle, eight birdies and two bogeys to close the day at 63.

Scheffler posted a total score of 31-under to seize his first victory of the year. The win was all the more special as it was secured in his home state of Texas. The Dallas resident had skipped the event last year following the birth of his son, Bennett.

