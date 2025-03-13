What did Creator Classic champion Grant Horvat get? Winner’s prize explored

Grant Horvat won the Players Championship Creator Classic on Wednesday, March 12. The 26-year-old golf creator received a silver-coloured trophy with a golf ball mounted on top after winning the tournament. There was no prize money for the event, hence, Horvat didn't receive any monetary reward.

The event was held over eight holes at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Horvat scored one birdie against two bogeys in the round, finishing with a score of 1-over in the eight-hole stroke play.

Horvat faced Soly Solomon and George Bryan IV in the playoffs on the iconic par-3 17th hole. He won the tournament by a 15-foot birdie on the hole after an eight-hole stroke play format.

Talking about his win, Grant Horvat said (via PGA Tour):

"At the beginning of the day, that was the most nervous I’ve ever been, and I think today I kind of proved something to myself, that I can handle the nerves. In the past, I’ve got so tight and kind of guided it, and today I was actually swinging pretty free. It was awesome."

Talking about the final putt, he said it was challenging but he was relieved to see it drop. Horvat added that he preferred sinking that putt over securing the win with a simple par.

Let's take a look at Grant Horvat's hole-by-hole score at the Players Championship Creator Classic:

Hole 10

Par: 4

Score: 4

Hole 11

Par: 5

Score: 5

Hole 12

Par: 4

Score: 4

Hole 13

Par: 3

Score: 2

Hole 14

Par: 4

Score: 5

Hole 15

Par: 4

Score: 4

Hole 16

Par: 5

Score: 6

Hole 17

Par: 3

Score: 3

For the unversed, Horvat played collegiate golf at Palm Beach Atlantic University and then explored his career in content creation. He boasts 802k followers on Instagram and 1.08 million on YouTube.

Last year, Luke Kwon won the tournament in a sudden-death playoff which was held ahead of the 2024 Tour Championship. However, he had received a traditional-style trophy with a large silver cup with handles on both sides.

A look at the 2025 Players Championship Creator Classic

10 creators competed at the Players Championship Creator Classic. While Grant Horvat won the tournament, Soly Solomon and George Bryan IV finished as a runner-up. Wesley Bryan tied for sixth while Trent Ryan, also known as Barstool Trent, finished last with a score of +29.

Talking about his performance at Creator Classic, Trent Ryan said he used 8-iron throughout the day but realized after three attempts that it wasn’t the right choice. He said (via PGA Tour):

"All day, we’re like, ‘It’s an 8-iron.’ All day, we’re like, ‘Hit an 8-iron, hit an 8-iron,’ and we’re going to be alright,” Ryan said. “We gave it three tries and it just wasn’t the club, so we ended up going with the 7-iron. Usually, you aren’t very happy with an 11, but people were rooting me on, so it was fun," he added.

Let's take a look at the leaderboard at the Creator Classic:

Winner: Grant Hovart (+1)

T2: Soly Solomon (+2)

T3: George Bryan, IV (+1)

4: Roger Steele (+3)

5: Fat Perez (+4)

T6: Kyle Berkshire (+6)

T6: Tisha Alyn (+6)

T6: Gabby Golf Girl (+6)

T6: Wesley Bryan (+6)

10: Trent Ryan (+29)

